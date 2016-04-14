My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Ridesharing Apps

Ride Sharing Apps Welcome Odd-Even Scheme

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Ride Sharing Apps Welcome Odd-Even Scheme
Image credit: Entrepreneur India
Former Staff, Entrepreneur India
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The people of Delhi seem to be preparing for the phase 2 of Odd-Even Scheme. And why wouldn’t they? For a change we see less traffic, rules being followed and reduced amount of pollution in the burning sun.

Adding to this enthusiasm are ride sharing apps such as Ride360 and Rapido offering free rides and scaling up operations to handle higher demand from consumers.

Implemented on an experimental basis from January 1 to January 15 to curb the ever increasing pollution in Delhi, the Odd-Even scheme was welcomed by Delhi and it is this acceptance by people and success in terms of reduction in pollution reasonable for its comeback. 

The second phase will commence on April 15.

Bike taxi operator Rapido said it will offer free rides to people traveling to and from some of the metro stations like Hauz Khaz and Malviya Nagar during April 15-30.

Bengaluru-based startup 360Ride, which offers a ride-sharing platform for personal vehicle owners, said it will incentivise people using its platform with commuters earning up to Rs 1,200 by sharing their ride on four-wheelers and Rs 600 on two-wheelers.

"The odd-even mandate signaled the need to reduce traffic congestion in the country. The 'Ride and Earn' programme aims to promote ride sharing in the city, thereby reducing the dual problem of congestion and pollution on Delhi NCR roads," 360Ride CEO and co-founder Lokesh Bevara said.

Shuttl, a bus aggregating platform, said it expects 50 per cent increase in ridership in the coming phase. It has added around 100 more buses since first phase to reach the mark of over 500 vehicles.

"The last phase was a great learning opportunity for all of us, it showed us the positive impact of institution-led change and brought to light how public commute can make a difference," Amit Singh, co-founder of Shuttl, said.

Taxi aggregator Ola said it has seen a significant adoption of its shared mobility solutions.

"Even after the conclusion of the first odd-even trial, an increasing number of office goers continue to prefer shared mobility solutions during peak hours of 9am-12pm and 4pm-8pm. There has been a a lot of demand around shopping malls and other high footfall areas through the day," Ola said.

 (With inputs from PTI)

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Jon Horowitz
Jon Horowitz is dedicated to helping brands with grow their social footprint by aligning with influencers and creating innovative content.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Ridesharing Apps

Ride Sharing Apps Welcome Odd-Even Scheme

3 Things To Know

How to Collaborate With Difficult People and New York City Rideshare App Drivers Get a Raise (60-Second Video)

3 Things To Know

New York City Deals a Blow to Uber and the SEC Investigates Tesla: 3 Things to Know