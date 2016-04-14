Ride Sharing Apps Welcome Odd-Even Scheme

April 14, 2016 2 min read

The people of Delhi seem to be preparing for the phase 2 of Odd-Even Scheme. And why wouldn’t they? For a change we see less traffic, rules being followed and reduced amount of pollution in the burning sun.

Adding to this enthusiasm are ride sharing apps such as Ride360 and Rapido offering free rides and scaling up operations to handle higher demand from consumers.

Implemented on an experimental basis from January 1 to January 15 to curb the ever increasing pollution in Delhi, the Odd-Even scheme was welcomed by Delhi and it is this acceptance by people and success in terms of reduction in pollution reasonable for its comeback.

The second phase will commence on April 15.

Bike taxi operator Rapido said it will offer free rides to people traveling to and from some of the metro stations like Hauz Khaz and Malviya Nagar during April 15-30.

Bengaluru-based startup 360Ride, which offers a ride-sharing platform for personal vehicle owners, said it will incentivise people using its platform with commuters earning up to Rs 1,200 by sharing their ride on four-wheelers and Rs 600 on two-wheelers.

"The odd-even mandate signaled the need to reduce traffic congestion in the country. The 'Ride and Earn' programme aims to promote ride sharing in the city, thereby reducing the dual problem of congestion and pollution on Delhi NCR roads," 360Ride CEO and co-founder Lokesh Bevara said.

Shuttl, a bus aggregating platform, said it expects 50 per cent increase in ridership in the coming phase. It has added around 100 more buses since first phase to reach the mark of over 500 vehicles.

"The last phase was a great learning opportunity for all of us, it showed us the positive impact of institution-led change and brought to light how public commute can make a difference," Amit Singh, co-founder of Shuttl, said.

Taxi aggregator Ola said it has seen a significant adoption of its shared mobility solutions.

"Even after the conclusion of the first odd-even trial, an increasing number of office goers continue to prefer shared mobility solutions during peak hours of 9am-12pm and 4pm-8pm. There has been a a lot of demand around shopping malls and other high footfall areas through the day," Ola said.

