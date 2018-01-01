Ridesharing Apps
3 Things To Know
How to Collaborate With Difficult People and New York City Rideshare App Drivers Get a Raise (60-Second Video)
Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
More From This Topic
Ridesharing Apps
How to Make Extra Money, Network and Market Another Business When Driving for Uber or Lyft
With ridesharing, there are opportunities far beyond just driving -- if you handle them the right way.
Uber
Uber Will Charge $15 to Return Your Lost Bag
It's as much about keeping drivers as it is improving the bottom line.
Uber
11 Things You Must Know Before Driving for Uber or Lyft
If you want a side gig and love to drive, get these insider tips on driving for Uber and Lyft.
Growth Strategies
This Ride-Hailing Service for Kids Unlocks Opportunities for Drivers
HopSkipDrive aims to eliminate scheduling sacrifices for busy households by providing safe and dependable rides for minors.
Uber
Uber Central May Destroy Corporate Car Service Accounts
Uber Central is a new feature that lets business users book multiple rides at once for guests, VIPs and visitors.
Uber
At Least Uber Gives Drivers the Chance to Be Entrepreneurs
Beleaguered Uber was considered the apotheosis of the sharing economy until recently.
Lyft
Lyft's Biggest Rollout Takes It to 50 New Cities
It's almost done with its expansion plans for 2017.
Uber
Uber Tips for a Smooth Rideshare
There's a lot more under the hood than you realize.
Ridesharing Apps
The Surprising Reason This Startup Got 11,000 New Customers in One Day
Ridesharing company Skedaddle will bring thousands to Washington, D.C., for the Women's March on Washington.
Uber
Uber Will Pay $20 Million Over Misleading Claims to Drivers
The FTC settlement is the latest in a string of enforcement actions against the ride-hailing startup.