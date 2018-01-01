Juan Martinez

Senior Editor, Business

More From Juan Martinez

How to Land a Dream Job With Microsoft Resume Assistant
Dream Job

How to Land a Dream Job With Microsoft Resume Assistant

Artificial Intelligence is backed by insights from more than 500 million professionals.
5 min read
20 Free Tools Your Small Business Should Be Using Today
Small Businesses

20 Free Tools Your Small Business Should Be Using Today

Software doesn't have to be expensive for small to midsize businesses. To help you celebrate National Small Business Week, here are 20 free tools to get your SMB up and running.
12 min read
Uber Central May Destroy Corporate Car Service Accounts
Uber

Uber Central May Destroy Corporate Car Service Accounts

Uber Central is a new feature that lets business users book multiple rides at once for guests, VIPs and visitors.
4 min read
Happy World Backup Day! And What the Heck Is World Backup Day?
Technology

Happy World Backup Day! And What the Heck Is World Backup Day?

If you haven't secured your data yet, then take the World Backup Day pledge today.
4 min read
Uber and Airbnb Are Revolutionizing Business Travel
Business Travel

Uber and Airbnb Are Revolutionizing Business Travel

This ain't your grandparent's business trip.
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.