My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

Words of Wisdom To Keep In mind While Chasing Your Dream

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Words of Wisdom To Keep In mind While Chasing Your Dream
Image credit: Palto | Shutterstock
Guest Writer
Director, Apsom Infotex Limited
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Business and entrepreneurship are a skill that few are either born with or acquire from what they see, however, success does not come easy.

Here are two words of wisdom that you need to keep in mind and make the best out of every penny you have been saving for starting your business are:

Chase Your Dreams:

Very often we do not get time to seriously explore our true talent and can be taken by surprise of what potential and capabilities we have within. Every individual has some particular talent and creativity that just needs a nudge to flow out. It is essential that one has the passion to pursue his dreams, not to chase his dreams as a part-time stint where he lacks commitment.

Invest Keeping A Single Direction In Mind:

It is often said, too many cooks spoil the broth. Well, it is true to the entrepreneurial venture too. it is best that investments are made gradually and to be taken towards one single direction rather than plunging into too many avenues.

One should think about investing in one thing at a time to avoid debt and misery that it brings along. Many individuals think about the big picture and jump into entrepreneurship without working out the overheads and expenses. It is best to start small and then see how the response is to take it to greater heights.

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Patricia Fletcher
Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

Can You Build a Million-Dollar Business Starting With Just $100 on Fiverr? Here's a Plan to Do Just That.

Starting a Business

The One Thing You Must Do If You Want to Be a Successful Freelance Writer

Starting a Business

3 Proven Ways Your Business Can Disrupt That Well-Established Industry It's Struggling to Enter