SanDisk Releases USB Type-C Flash Drive

SanDisk Releases USB Type-C Flash Drive
Image credit: SanDisk
Guest Writer
Columnist
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

SanDisk, a global leader in flash storage solutions, introduced the Ultra USB Type-C Flash Drive designed specifically for next-generation devices. The sleek, new drive features a USB Type-C connector for quick file transfer between USB Type-C enabled mobile devices, laptops and tablets.

The drive is available in up to 128GB and delivers USB 3.1 performance of up to 150MB/s2, making it SanDisk’s fastest and highest capacity USB Type-C offering. It has a retractable design to keep the connector protected and it’s compatible with the SanDisk Memory Zone app for Android that auto-launches upon insertion of the drive, allowing immediate access to your content. USB Type-C supported devices are expected to increase during 2016.

