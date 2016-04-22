Sign O' the Times: Everything That Went Purple For Prince

April 22, 2016 5 min read

Underneath the purple rain -- that's where we stood yesterday at the news that musician Prince Rogers Nelson died at just 57 years old. Suddenly, the world seemed bathed in purple as Prince's signature color cascaded throughout the Internet, across magazine covers and national monuments and everywhere in between. Like the artist himself, the tributes ranged from subtle and poignant to big and bold. Here are a few of our favorites.



#PurpleForPrince , Purple Rain A photo posted by Josue Barrera (@josuetankx) on Apr 22, 2016 at 8:50am PDT

A purple nebula, in honor of Prince, who passed away today. https://t.co/7buFWWExMw pic.twitter.com/ONQDwSQwVa — NASA (@NASA) April 21, 2016

The agency shared a purple nebula.The famous falls originally turned purple to commemorate the Queen of England's 90th birthday but eventually honored Prince as well.Cheerios, whose maker is based in Prince's home state, created this custom tribute. It deleted it once some balked.

Melbourne Arts Center Spire glowed purple.

Tributes spanned the globe like this one from fans in Australia.

The Arts Centre in Melbourne is lit up in memory of Prince. #WhenDovesCry pic.twitter.com/KQJbTuM5Z0 — Rhiannon Irons (@Ahlephia) April 22, 2016

The Minnesota Twins pay tribute to Prince by lighting their stadium purple https://t.co/zXcPlwrDgw pic.twitter.com/8jMkl6sgz1 — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) April 21, 2016

In honor of Prince, an early look at next week's cover, "Purple Rain": https://t.co/lF0Nwyd7q8 pic.twitter.com/myN15OxsCO — The New Yorker (@NewYorker) April 21, 2016

Prince's homestate went big, starting with the stadiums.His hometown then took to major landmarks to show its love and appreciation.Front and center, the cover will rain purple.Users could see their world through lavender glasses.

Spotify snowed in April.

With most of his songs removed from its catalog, the service posted a condolence tweet.

We join the world in mourning the loss of a genius, a legend, and an inspiration to generations of artists and fans. pic.twitter.com/nd5OgLcRdl — Spotify (@Spotify) April 21, 2016

Watch "Hamilton" Cast Pay Tribute to Prince With "Let's Go Crazy" https://t.co/MDDBpXvdd3 pic.twitter.com/GTePGfb6OC — Comic Book Resources (@CBR) April 22, 2016

Pornhub even paying respects to Prince pic.twitter.com/8a0HJ6uRx1 — Benjamin N (@ben666_) April 22, 2016

Google modified its famous logo.New Yorkers took creative license with a certain subway stop.The music channel quoted one of his most famous songs -- Let's Go Crazy.Broadway lent its voice.Play-goers shared a special moment.Their heart was in the right place.They temporarily changed its logo.Paying purple respects.

Meanwhile, at the New Orleans Superdome...

It was a stadium-sized gesture.

Purple Reign: Eiffel Tower, New Orleans Superdome and More Light Up in Honor of #Prince https://t.co/6k4UV92ZgX pic.twitter.com/SOp61H6Pjr — Kay Dougherty (@BlBrTravel) April 22, 2016

In honor of legendary music icon Prince, The Orlando Eye will be lit in purple this evening. pic.twitter.com/yMpG3bXabv — The Orlando Eye (@theorlandoeye) April 21, 2016

The lights in the hallways on every floor at @BuzzFeed HQ have been turned to purple in honor of Prince. pic.twitter.com/Pwab0DNYmI — Saeed Jones (@theferocity) April 21, 2016

The Empire State Building is purple for Prince. #RIPPrince pic.twitter.com/V2QYLvesTW — History In Pictures (@HistoryInPix) April 22, 2016

Go big or go home.The office was transformed.It lit up the night.Not purple, but on brand, and classy.

