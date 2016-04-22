Sign O' the Times: Everything That Went Purple For Prince
Underneath the purple rain -- that's where we stood yesterday at the news that musician Prince Rogers Nelson died at just 57 years old. Suddenly, the world seemed bathed in purple as Prince's signature color cascaded throughout the Internet, across magazine covers and national monuments and everywhere in between. Like the artist himself, the tributes ranged from subtle and poignant to big and bold. Here are a few of our favorites.
#PurpleForPrince , Purple Rain
A photo posted by Josue Barrera (@josuetankx) on Apr 22, 2016 at 8:50am PDT
NASA looked to the heavens.
The agency shared a purple nebula.
Niagara Falls fell for purple.
A purple nebula, in honor of Prince, who passed away today. https://t.co/7buFWWExMw pic.twitter.com/ONQDwSQwVa— NASA (@NASA) April 21, 2016
The famous falls originally turned purple to commemorate the Queen of England's 90th birthday but eventually honored Prince as well.
Cheerios tweeted, then backtracked.
#NiagaraFalls is now purple! #HappyBirthdayYourMajesty #Prince #PrinceRIP pic.twitter.com/q50zDUvwLt— Niagara Falls USA (@NiagaraFallsUSA) April 22, 2016
Cheerios, whose maker is based in Prince's home state, created this custom tribute. It deleted it once some balked.
Here's that insanely stupid and now-deleted @cheerios tweet about #prince. pic.twitter.com/y98YEgEjoh— Andy Paras (@AndyParas) April 21, 2016
Melbourne Arts Center Spire glowed purple.
Tributes spanned the globe like this one from fans in Australia.
The Minnesota Twins baseball team hit a home run.
The Arts Centre in Melbourne is lit up in memory of Prince. #WhenDovesCry pic.twitter.com/KQJbTuM5Z0— Rhiannon Irons (@Ahlephia) April 22, 2016
Prince's homestate went big, starting with the stadiums.
Minneapolis' Lowry Avenue Bridge reigned purple.
The Minnesota Twins pay tribute to Prince by lighting their stadium purple https://t.co/zXcPlwrDgw pic.twitter.com/8jMkl6sgz1— Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) April 21, 2016
His hometown then took to major landmarks to show its love and appreciation.
The New Yorker revealed its next cover.
#RIPPrince The I-35W Bridge will reign purple tonight. pic.twitter.com/FDjwRZnEQA— MnDOT (@mndotnews) April 21, 2016
Front and center, the cover will rain purple.
Snapchat shares a special filter.
In honor of Prince, an early look at next week's cover, "Purple Rain": https://t.co/lF0Nwyd7q8 pic.twitter.com/myN15OxsCO— The New Yorker (@NewYorker) April 21, 2016
Users could see their world through lavender glasses.
Snapchat introduces Purple Rain filter following Prince's death. https://t.co/xQRxtWarhP #PrinceRIP pic.twitter.com/aiBLY66CpE— 98FM (@98FM) April 22, 2016
Spotify snowed in April.
With most of his songs removed from its catalog, the service posted a condolence tweet.
Google doodled violet.
We join the world in mourning the loss of a genius, a legend, and an inspiration to generations of artists and fans. pic.twitter.com/nd5OgLcRdl— Spotify (@Spotify) April 21, 2016
Google modified its famous logo.
The Purple Line?
Google has gone #Prince Purple pic.twitter.com/tLLzVnqs0r— Matt Navarra ? (@MattNavarra) April 21, 2016
New Yorkers took creative license with a certain subway stop.
MTV mourned through this thing called life.
? Prince Street ? pic.twitter.com/xlGtrwwgua— Signe Pierce (@sigggnasty) April 21, 2016
The music channel quoted one of his most famous songs -- Let's Go Crazy.
Hamilton made a special tribute.
You will be missed, Prince ??? https://t.co/h1HGyawl75 pic.twitter.com/IAb1jF9gYU— MTV (@MTV) April 21, 2016
Broadway lent its voice.
The cast of The Color Purple Belted Out Purple Rain chimed in, too.
Watch "Hamilton" Cast Pay Tribute to Prince With "Let's Go Crazy" https://t.co/MDDBpXvdd3 pic.twitter.com/GTePGfb6OC— Comic Book Resources (@CBR) April 22, 2016
Play-goers shared a special moment.
3M took mourning corporate.
Such a beautiful tribute to @prince from cast of @BwayColorPurple https://t.co/IZ4a1Dgunf— Jennifer Bulandr (@JenniferBulandr) April 22, 2016
Their heart was in the right place.
Pornhub also got its Prince on.
Brands awkwardly try to pay tribute to Prince https://t.co/1KmdC3Nz4P @mashable @3M pic.twitter.com/lwSKxsTuBb— Matt Thompson (@mt_det) April 22, 2016
They temporarily changed its logo.
Pixar also paid purple tribute.
Pornhub even paying respects to Prince pic.twitter.com/8a0HJ6uRx1— Benjamin N (@ben666_) April 22, 2016
Paying purple respects.
On Pixar's company homepage today. #tribute pic.twitter.com/y4dg9c5Z0f— andrew stanton (@andrewstanton) April 21, 2016
Meanwhile, at the New Orleans Superdome...
It was a stadium-sized gesture.
The Orlando Eye
Purple Reign: Eiffel Tower, New Orleans Superdome and More Light Up in Honor of #Prince https://t.co/6k4UV92ZgX pic.twitter.com/SOp61H6Pjr— Kay Dougherty (@BlBrTravel) April 22, 2016
Go big or go home.
All of Buzzfeed
In honor of legendary music icon Prince, The Orlando Eye will be lit in purple this evening. pic.twitter.com/yMpG3bXabv— The Orlando Eye (@theorlandoeye) April 21, 2016
The office was transformed.
The Empire State Building beams purple.
The lights in the hallways on every floor at @BuzzFeed HQ have been turned to purple in honor of Prince. pic.twitter.com/Pwab0DNYmI— Saeed Jones (@theferocity) April 21, 2016
It lit up the night.
Chevrolet revs up a little red Corvette.
The Empire State Building is purple for Prince. #RIPPrince pic.twitter.com/V2QYLvesTW— History In Pictures (@HistoryInPix) April 22, 2016
Not purple, but on brand, and classy.
April 22, 2016
Related: Remembering Prince: What the Purple One Can Teach You About Creativity