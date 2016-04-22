My Queue

Radicals & Visionaries

Sign O' the Times: Everything That Went Purple For Prince

Next Article
  --shares
Add to Queue
Sign O' the Times: Everything That Went Purple For Prince
Image credit: Photo by Kristian Dowling/Getty Images for Lotusflow3r.com
LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 28: ***EXCLUSIVE*** Musician Prince performs his first of three shows onstage during 'One Night... Three Venues' hosted by Prince and Lotusflow3r.com held at NOKIA Theatre L.A. LIVE on March 28, 2009 in Los Angeles, California.
Former West Coast Editor
5 min read

Underneath the purple rain -- that's where we stood yesterday at the news that musician Prince Rogers Nelson died at just 57 years old. Suddenly, the world seemed bathed in purple as Prince's signature color cascaded throughout the Internet, across magazine covers and national monuments and everywhere in between. Like the artist himself, the tributes ranged from subtle and poignant to big and bold. Here are a few of our favorites.
 

 

#PurpleForPrince , Purple Rain

A photo posted by Josue Barrera (@josuetankx) on Apr 22, 2016 at 8:50am PDT


NASA looked to the heavens.
The agency shared a purple nebula.Niagara Falls fell for purple.
The famous falls originally turned purple to commemorate the Queen of England's 90th birthday but eventually honored Prince as well. Cheerios tweeted, then backtracked.
Cheerios, whose maker is based in Prince's home state, created this custom tribute. It deleted it once some balked. 

Melbourne Arts Center Spire glowed purple.
Tributes spanned the globe like this one from fans in Australia.

The Minnesota Twins baseball team hit a home run.
Prince's homestate went big, starting with the stadiums.Minneapolis' Lowry Avenue Bridge reigned purple.
His hometown then took to major landmarks to show its love and appreciation.The New Yorker revealed its next cover. 
Front and center, the cover will rain purple.Snapchat shares a special filter.
Users could see their world through lavender glasses.

Spotify snowed in April.
With most of his songs removed from its catalog, the service posted a condolence tweet.

Google doodled violet.
Google modified its famous logo. The Purple Line?
New Yorkers took creative license with a certain subway stop.MTV mourned through this thing called life.
The music channel quoted one of his most famous songs -- Let's Go Crazy.Hamilton made a special tribute.
Broadway lent its voice.The cast of The Color Purple Belted Out Purple Rain chimed in, too. 
Play-goers shared a special moment.3M took mourning corporate.
Their heart was in the right place.Pornhub also got its Prince on.
They temporarily changed its logo.  Pixar also paid purple tribute.
Paying purple respects.

Meanwhile, at the New Orleans Superdome...
It was a stadium-sized gesture.

The Orlando Eye
Go big or go home.All of Buzzfeed
The office was transformed. The Empire State Building beams purple.
It lit up the night.Chevrolet revs up a little red Corvette.
Not purple, but on brand, and classy.

