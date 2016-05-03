Legal

The Most Hated Man in America Martin Shkreli May Face New Charges

Remember Martin Shkreli, the charming former CEO of Turing Pharmaceuticals, who jacked up the price of AIDS and cancer drug Daraprim from $13.50 to $750 a pill? When he appeared in U.S. District Court in Brooklyn today on existing fraud charges, it was revealed that he may face an additional indictment as well. (How the crowd didn't erupt into applause we don't quite understand.)

The details of the new indictment were not made public, but given that he was arrested last December on multiple charges of securities and wire fraud, we'll guess that they are nothing to be proud of.

RELATED: 5 PR Tips for Martin Shkreli AKA the 'Most-Hated Man' in America

Speaking to reporters, Shkreli's attorney Ben Brafman said in part, "I think today was a good day for Martin Shkreli." Really? It's "a good day" when you get new charges piled on your old charges? Oh Marty, we're glad this guy is your lawyer.
 
 

