Franchise of the day

Franchise of the Day: Bring a 'Pop' to Your Day With This Franchise

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Franchise of the Day: Bring a 'Pop' to Your Day With This Franchise
Image credit: PeopleImages | Getty Images
Staff writer. Frequently covers franchise news and food trends.
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

At first, Rob and Renee Israel were simply creating popcorn concoctions in their small New York City apartment. As they mixed and matched popcorn combinations, they not only produced yummier flavors but healthier ones. So, in 2003, the duo started their own business, Doc Popcorn, and moved to the heartland of natural foodies: Colorado.

They began selling the snack in malls, stadiums and event centers and eventually started franchising in 2009. Today, it has 93 franchises in the U.S. and seven outside of the country.  

This has helped Doc Popcorn get ranked on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 list for 2016, holding solid at No. 269. on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 list for 2016, Doc Popcorn has establishments across the U.S. and around the world.

 

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Brittney Castro
Brittney's a Certified Financial Planner who can help you manage your business and personal finances and navigate the ups and downs of starting a business.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Franchise Bible

Franchise Bible

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Franchise of the day

Franchise of the Day: Hit a Grand Slam With This Franchise

Franchise of the day

Franchise of the Day: To Stand Out From Its Competitors, This Sandwich Shop Has an Extra Tasty Nightly Ritual

Franchise of the day

Franchise of the Day: Enjoy a Taste of the Sea With This Franchise