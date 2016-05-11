National Technology Day: How Technological Landscape Has Changed In India

May 11, 2016 5 min read

The quantum leap that technology has taken in the past few decades has brought about massive changes in many fields, whether it is Education, Communication, Healthcare, Defense, Space or Business.

Any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic.

— Arthur C. Clarke

Changes that technology brings in our life are immense and that is quite apparent in our daily lives. Be it the computers, the internet or the smartphones, they have brought about new dimensions in the way we learn, the way we work and the way we communicate. People have different views about technology; some take it as a boon while others consider it as an evil that leads to a decrease in the human touch.

On May 11, every year, India celebrates its National Technological Day with great pride. It is a reminder of three remarkable technological achievements all on the same day. On May 11, 1998:

The first, indigenous aircraft called the Hansa-3 was successfully test flown in Bangalore

Test firing of Trishul missile was a success.

We carried out three successful nuclear tests at Pokhran, Rajasthan.

This proud day gives us every reason to discuss the technological landscape of India.The profound effect that technological advancements have on the economy of a developing country is enormous. Increase in employment opportunities, improvement in the quality of health,increase in spread of education, easing of complex tasks and processes, ease in quality control, reduction in cost of production, reduction in crime and many more can be attributed solely to technology.While the challenges still remain, in a developing country it seems to be more about adoption than innovation. To combat this, there is an urgent need of bringing about certain changes in educational systems which makes it inclined towards creativity and creates a thirst for scientific and technical know-how.

A technology, however powerful it might be, is successful in doing the general good only if it is made accessible to all. One part of it is about making sure that any technology reaches even the remotest of the places and the other part is about the tendency to adopt it and allow it to bring about the changes. There are a lot of things that facilitate the spread of technology so that it is passed on to the masses. Mandates among them are availability of electricity supply, transport and communication infrastructure and technical expertise.

India has seen a surge in technology adoption. It’s a time when we are witnessing the digital disruption. Out of 1.3 billion Indians, 1 billion have already got mobile phone subscriptions. According to IAMAI, with a 31% YoY growth in the total number of internet users in India, the number expected to reach 462 million mark by June 2016. Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities of India are also contributing to it in their own way. They consume more mobile video content than urban India. A report from Cisco, projects the Mobile video traffic in India to grow at 83% CAGR in the next 4 years.

In India, Information Technology has seen a constant growth for years now and also has been a great contributor to the economy. We have witnessed a slowdown in the manufacturing sector for many reasons like lack of huge investments and infrastructure. Lately, the Government has been emphasizing on the need of Make In India. This forces me to think, can I as an individual contribute to Make In India? The answer is yes! It’s time that we now talk about eManufacturing/digital manufacturing which will be smart and fashionable. It’s time to talk about manufacturing with "Zero Defect Zero Effect". Manufacturing locally to produce “Made by you”, “Made In India” product. How is this possible? The 3D Printing/ Additive Manufacturing is making this possible.

There are some common problems associated with traditional manufacturing. There is always a minimum volume requirement which means that your need for making a single unit cannot be entertained. The production lead time is high; hence it works on high inventory. Lots of industrial waste is something that we are all aware of.This is where our startup, Morphedo, is working on and we believe we have a solution to all these problems. We are all set to democratize manufacturing by making it a local phenomenon. We have brought in personalized manufacturing and are striving to make manufacturing accessible to all using 3D Printing technology. We wish to give you the power to co-create.

“Technology has to be invented or adopted”. Jared Diamond

Though the technology has been there for decades, Morphedo is making consumer 3D printing a reality.The possibilities of the changes that technology can bring to India are seamless. The food for thought is that if you are an individual who considers technology a boon, then what are you doing to enable your loved ones with this blessing?

Let’s all do our part and allow the magnificent change come to our lives and make it beautiful. On the occasion of India’s Technology Day, Morphedo salutes every individual who takes the effort and pain to innovate and drive technology in India.