Understanding Your Brand's Personality

My mother tells me that when my brother Scott was a baby, he would lie peacefully in his crib for hours watching the mobile my parents had hung above the bed. I, on the other hand, was so agitated at not being able to touch the darn thing that they had to take it down. I’m still that way. An essential part of my brand quality is that I love to roll up my sleeves, get my hands into the mix, and bring structure and clarity to things.

Our fundamental character, disposition, outlook, and spirit are qualities we can usually perceive all the way back in our childhood. The same is true for our personal brand tone and temperament, aka our brand personality, character, and mood. In terms of a business, we can clearly see brand personality playing out daily. Consider how Apple is known for their friendly, innovative design, Disneyland for their family-oriented fun, and Walmart for basics at value and price.

Understanding and articulating your brand’s core personality traits (be it business, team, or personal) is critical to creating a consistent brand across all platforms and an essential first step in forming your overall brand identity. The visual elements that make up your brand identity can include:

Overall color palette

Logotype

Fonts

Logomark

Website design and layout

Business name

Images

Background and clothing choices for headshots

Failing to articulate your brand tone and temperament prior to selecting these elements can lead to brand identity choices that are inconsistent, inappropriate, and even harmful to your overall brand. Without exception, I often hear tales about how someone spent money on a logo, website, or collateral materials that in the end just didn’t seem to fit. In 99 percent of the cases, the brand tone and temperament weren’t deeply explored as part of the design process.

On the other hand, a clear knowledge of brand personality can make choosing the elements of your brand identity a much smoother and more successful process. For example, Ericka Curls Bartling, a client of mine, is a business attorney whose brand tone and temperament was “a critical thinker with a persuasive yet friendly negotiation style.” To translate this into a web design, we needed to strike a delicate visual balance between the harder-edged quality of “persuasion” and the softer tone of “friendly.”

We ended up with an atypical lawyer’s site with warmer colors; clean, Zen-like images; and single-sentence, bold branding statements. While this approach would not be the right one for every business law firm, for Curls Bartling P.C., it was an accurate reflection of her personal brand tone and temperament.

What’s Your Brand Personality?

To begin to define your brand personality and identify your major brand tone traits, choose 10 of the following words that you feel describe you or your business most of the time, under the widest possible set of circumstances.

To make this list a bit more manageable, these traits are organized into four general quality groups. These groupings borrow from some common categories used in assorted personality type assessments. They are:

Analytical qualities. These reflect our logical, methodical, rational, orderly, and systematic abilities. Achiever qualities. These reflect our go-getter, self-starter, accom­plishment, drive to succeed, and desire to prosper abilities. Agreeable qualities. These reflect our amiable, good-natured, people-oriented, cooperative, and compassionate abilities. Animated qualities. These reflect our expressive, animated, enthusi­astic, vibrant, and creative abilities.

One note: Almost everyone possesses at least some qualities from each of these four groups. However, you may notice that your qualities tend to cluster in one or two areas. Remember, the point of this exercise is to begin to hone in on your (or your business’s) essential brand tone and temperament.

Analytical Qualities

calm

conservative

dependable

detailed

disciplined

efficient

fair

methodical

observant

organized

practical

precise

punctual

rational

realistic

reliable

responsible

thorough

Achiever Qualities

ambitious

articulate

assertive

autonomous

candid

confident

decisive

dedicated

determined

driven

entrepreneurial

independent

industrious

persistent

productive

structured

tenacious

Agreeable Qualities

adaptable

appreciative

approachable

authentic

collaborative

compassionate

congenial

conscientious

considerate

cooperative

empathetic

flexible

friendly

generous

helpful

inclusive

pleasant

poised

polite

personable

sincere

tactful

thoughtful

Animated Qualities

adventurous

cheerful

creative

curious

dynamic

eager

energetic

enthusiastic

imaginative

influential

innovative

inquisitive

intuitive

optimistic

outgoing

passionate

persuasive

resourceful

spontaneous

visionary

If you’re saying, “Only ten? Don’t you know I am a multifaceted, fully realized professional (or company) with a plethora of top-notch brand personality traits?” Well, yes I do, but a true brand tone and temperament is composed of a limited set of leading qualities. When choosing your top ten, look for the following: