Is It Time to Step Out of Your Comfort Zone?

June 4, 2016 3 min read

This story originally appeared on Personal Branding Blog



Being of strong mind with determination to succeed will land you improved opportunities. The same will get you in the door of the companies to which you wish to sell as well as in front of the higher level people with whom to connect online.

As far as business development is concerned, it is important to focus on what you enjoy most. But life sometimes gets in the way and problems arise from:

Lack of experience

Feeling of obligation to continue the same

The best revenue stream is the least enjoyable endeavor

Uncertainty of how or where to change

Lack of confidence in stepping up your game

Live life to its fullest potential both personally and professionally to ensure no regrets.

All of these reasons are usually tied in together. It’s more difficult for the people starting out. They have the most to learn, observe, implement and revamp. Most people feel as if they are starting at the bottom of the barrel and wonder if they will ever make it out.

Related: Why You Should Embrace The Power of Thinking Differently

Maintaining a long-term vision at all times will help to keep motivation steady, and encourage one to persevere. Acknowledging the little milestones will enhance the joyful experience of seemingly climbing out of the barrel.

Once you feel you are experiencing daylight, revise your larger vision for accomplishment. Make this a semi-annual habit. This will put your progress on the fast track. Success always takes longer than expected, but by working relentlessly working toward your bigger vision, it will come.

As success arrives at your doorstep, and you feel you are on more of an even keel, it’s time to meditate next steps. Continually review and question where you have come from and where you are headed. If money and obstacles were of no issue, what and who would you ultimately like to become?

Related: How to Recognize You are on The Right Path as an Entrepreneur

Delve into the pros and cons for what you believe you truly wish to grow into. Determine if the reasons against the idea are too great, or if you will be able to get past those hurdles too. Then create a new plan for what needs to be in place to help you to get there.

Enthusiasm is an essential piece for advancing where you wish to go. Begin telling close friends and peers what’s foremost on your mind. Brace yourself for hearing very negative comments. Nevertheless, take the negative into consideration just to be certain you do not gloss over anything. And then take the brilliant advice you hear and implement that into your plan.

By carefully considering the negative thought with the brilliant advice, you will then have a balanced approach for your new vision. And you will be better prepared for appealing to a wider audience.

The benefit from having done all of this is that you will supercharge your success by having stepped out of your comfort zone. You will be admired for also having developed a strong personal brand.

Related: Transform Wasteful Meetings Into Effective Gatherings

As success becomes yours, find ways through various forms of communication to share the best of what you have learned. This will then launch you into the position of leader in your field. Stepping out of your comfort zone will lead you to the Smooth Sale!