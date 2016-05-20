The Recap: KSA Enterprise Agility Awards 2016
On the occasion of the second annual KSA Enterprise Agility Awards, BNC Publishing as part of the Entrepreneur MENA franchise, awarded businesses and individuals across multiple categories on May 09, 2016 at The Four Seasons Riyadh in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The relevant Enterprise Agility Achievers have established themselves as clear industry innovators who have made significant contributions to the Saudi business arena, and set the benchmark for corporations operating across the region. A production by BNC Publishing, the event was held with the support of the Riyadh Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Luxury Partners Cadillac and Aljomaih Automotive, and Silver Ally Wathrah.
Contribution to Business Mr. Khalid Abdulaziz S. Al-Mukairan, Vice Chairman of the board of directors, Riyadh Chamber of Commerce and Industry
Real Estate Developer of the Year Tiraz
Logistics Innovation SMSA Express
Fastest Growing Digital Platform Eye of Riyadh
Fastest Growth Bafakih Group
Construction Innovation AL BAWANI
Innovation in Media Alriyadh Newspaper
Innovation in Real Estate Kinan Real Estate
Retail Innovation Arabian Oud
Businessman of the Year Hamdan Al Bader, founder and Chairman, Al Bader Group
Retail Banking Innovation SABB
Telecom Innovation CTC
Communication Innovation Ability Media
Education Institute of the Year King Abdullah University of Science and Technology
Digital Startup of the Year UTURN
Philanthropy Masajed
CSR Innovation Every Drop Counts
