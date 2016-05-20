The Recap: KSA Enterprise Agility Awards 2016

May 20, 2016 2 min read

On the occasion of the second annual KSA Enterprise Agility Awards, BNC Publishing as part of the Entrepreneur MENA franchise, awarded businesses and individuals across multiple categories on May 09, 2016 at The Four Seasons Riyadh in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The relevant Enterprise Agility Achievers have established themselves as clear industry innovators who have made significant contributions to the Saudi business arena, and set the benchmark for corporations operating across the region. A production by BNC Publishing, the event was held with the support of the Riyadh Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Luxury Partners Cadillac and Aljomaih Automotive, and Silver Ally Wathrah.

Contribution to Business Mr. Khalid Abdulaziz S. Al-Mukairan, Vice Chairman of the board of directors, Riyadh Chamber of Commerce and Industry

Real Estate Developer of the Year Tiraz

Logistics Innovation SMSA Express

Fastest Growing Digital Platform Eye of Riyadh

Fastest Growth Bafakih Group

Construction Innovation AL BAWANI

Innovation in Media Alriyadh Newspaper

Innovation in Real Estate Kinan Real Estate

Retail Innovation Arabian Oud

Businessman of the Year Hamdan Al Bader, founder and Chairman, Al Bader Group

Retail Banking Innovation SABB

Telecom Innovation CTC

Communication Innovation Ability Media

Education Institute of the Year King Abdullah University of Science and Technology

Digital Startup of the Year UTURN

Philanthropy Masajed

CSR Innovation Every Drop Counts

