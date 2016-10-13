My Queue

Celebrate Bob Dylan's Nobel Prize Win With These 20 Inspiring Quotes

Celebrate Bob Dylan's Nobel Prize Win With These 20 Inspiring Quotes
Image credit: CBS Photo Archive | Getty Images
Bob Dylan
Staff writer. Frequently covers franchise news and food trends.
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Though Bob Dylan -- who won a Nobel Prize for literature -- hasn’t always been pro business, he has always been a supporter of risk, independence and new ideas.

A proponent of following that inner-voice, that passion -- essentially, what it means to be an entrepreneur --  the musician, born May 24, 1941, is a pioneer, game-changer and the ultimate entrepreneur in his own right. For some, he and his words have been an everlasting source of inspiration.

Check out some of our favorite Bob Dylan quotes:

1. “A hero is someone who understands the responsibility of their freedom.”

 

2. “I define nothing … I take each thing as it is, without prior rules about what it should be.”

 

3. “Some people feel the rain, others just get wet.”

 

4. “People seldom do what they believe in. They do what is convenient, then repent.”

 

5. “Everything passes, everything changes. Just do what you think you should do.”

 

6. “What’s money? A man is a success if he gets up in the morning and goes to bed at night and in between does what he wants to do.”

 

7. “When you feel in your gut what you are and then dynamically pursue it -- don’t back down and don’t give up -- then you’re going to mystify a lot of folks.”

 

8. “Inspiration is hard to come by. You have to take it when you find it.”

 

9. “You’ll never be greater than yourself.”

 

10. “Money doesn’t talk, it swears.”

 

11. “Sometimes it’s not enough to know what things mean, sometimes you have to know what things don’t mean.”

 

12. “Act the way you’d like to be and soon you’ll be the way you’d like to act.”

 

13. “Swallow your pride, you will not die. It’s not poison.”

 

14. “Don't matter how much money you got, there's only two kinds of people: there's saved people and there's lost people.”

 

15. “You learn from a conglomeration of the incredible past -- whatever experience gotten in any way whatsoever.”

 

16. “Don't criticize what you can't understand.”

 

17. “Gonna change my way of thinking, make myself a different set of rules. Gonna put my good foot forward and stop being influenced by fools.”

 

18. “When you've got nothing, you've got nothing to lose.”

 

19. “Destiny is a feeling you have that you know something about yourself nobody else does. The picture you have in your own mind of what you're about will come true. It's a kind of a thing you kind of have to keep to your own self, because it's a fragile feeling, and you put it out there, then someone will kill it. It's best to keep that all inside.”

 

20. “If you try to be anyone but yourself, you will fail; if you are not true to your own heart, you will fail. Then again, there's no success like failure.”

