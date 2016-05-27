Acer Introduces New Range Of Gaming Computers

May 27, 2016 2 min read

Acer has expanded its Predator line of gaming computers to include the Predator 17X notebook and Predator G1 desktop. These gaming PCs are ready for virtual reality (VR) devices from four major vendors including Oculus, HTC Vive, OSVR and StarVR. But it’s not all fun and games. The new additions are featurerich and packed with powerful innovations under the hood.

The new Predator 17X, for instance, is powered by a 6th Generation Intel Core i7 processor, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 980 graphics, a 17.3 inch G-SYNC panel and a custom triple-fan cooling system. With overclocking, gamers will enjoy turbo speeds of up to 4.0GHz for the CPU, up to 1310MHz for the GPU, and up to 3.7GHz for VRAM. Fully ready to tackle virtual worlds, its top-end GPU and the high performance CPU makes it an ideal “VR-to-go” platform.

For those who want portability and power, the perfectly balanced Predator G1 gaming desktop has a compact 16-liter body and is designed for gaming at home or on the go . It supports full size NVIDIA GeForce GTX graphics (up to Titan X), 6th Generation Intel Core processors and up to 64GB DDR4 memory for smooth gameplay. The new Predator PCs also include other must-have gaming features like Killer DoubleShot Pro, which picks the fastest network connection (ethernet or wireless) and sends all high priority traffic over that interface, while standard traffic is sent over the other.

This ensures that your most important traffic is always delivered over the fastest and most reliable link. Acer’s PredatorSense software can be used to check and control system vitals, set up hotkeys and adjust the customizable “growl lights” along the G1’s front chassis or the backlit keyboard on the 17X. Whatever your flavor, Acer’s got you covered. Simply take your pick and get your game on!

