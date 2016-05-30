Global Expansion

Freshdesk Continues Global Expansion: Opens New Regional Office In Berlin

Berlin's operations will be led by Arun Mani, managing director in Continental Europe
Freshdesk Continues Global Expansion: Opens New Regional Office In Berlin
Image credit: Shutterstock
Cloud-based customer support software provider Freshdesk said it will open a new regional office in Berlin, as it continues to expand its global operations. Freshdesk, which has doubled its customer base in just over a year to 80,000 customers, has nearly a third of its business coming from Europe.

Adding to their existing UK office, the new Berlin office will enable the company to better support and grow their mid-market and enterprise business in Continental Europe.

Berlin’s operations will be led by Arun Mani, managing director in Continental Europe. Mani joined Girish Mathrubootham’s Freshdesk in early 2016 with the goal of supporting the European market and growing the company’s presence in the region. Mani’s initial focus is on hiring exceptional talent in Berlin, to service customers in Europe and scale the business in the regions.

Prior to Freshdesk, Mani had previously worked with AppNexus, McKinsey & Company and Accenture.

Freshdesk did not provide details regarding the number of employees it plans to hire at its new office.

Fresdesk's biggest market is the United States of America and Europe its second largest market. About 75 percent of Freshdesk’s revenue comes from the US and Europe and the rest of the world accounts for the remaining 25 percent.

Freshdesk, which is one of the cheerleaders of the India startup community, has been on an acquisition spree over the last 12 months, made its fifth acquisition in April by buying Airwoot.

The company is backed by Accel Partners, Tiger Global Management and Google Capital.

