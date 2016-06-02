Business Growth

How SMEs Can Overcome Five Key Business Challenges

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
How SMEs Can Overcome Five Key Business Challenges
Image credit: Shutterstock
Guest Writer
James Pass, Managing Director and Creative Principle, JPd
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Let’s be realistic. Nobody said starting and running a business would be easy and whether you’re a new startup or an established SME, this rings true especially when it comes to branding, marketing and PR strategies.

Here are some commonly faced obstacles –and how to overcome them- on the road to business success.

1. Market intelligence

How well do you really know your market? Keep in mind that it isn’t as simple as having determined the kind of product or service you intend to sell– finding your own niche is key. For example, www.ties.com is one such brand. By focusing on a single item of clothing, the brand grew to become an online market leader, providing the largest selection of neckwear across the globe.

Investing in a brand journey and market research will help clearly define and differentiate your product from the competition. It will also ensure your audience will see, hear and remember you above the noise. Know your competition and know them well. Analyze their strengths, gauge their mistakes and make the most of the opportunities this information provides.

2. Establishing and earning recognition

Being a brand name isn’t the same as being a household name. Gone are the days when it was enough to just have a product in the market– your audience wants and demands more today. What does your brand stand for? Are you telling your brand story on platforms your market is listening to? Today’s audience is keen on getting to know their brands better and from social media to shelves and beyond, they expect an informative, enterprising and exciting user journey. Identified as the UK’s top storytelling brand of 2015, Apple is the best example there is. From reinventing the phone to realistic stories of how Apple products could change the world- exceptional products tell exceptional stories.

3. Building a digital presence

83% of marketers indicate that social media is important for their business. While this is something a lot of brands have still not caught on to, audiences around the world spend time online. Simply put, it is necessary to reach your market on their medium of choice and the digital stage offers businesses multiple opportunities to creatively showcase brand personality, story and service offerings. Explore your options with user-friendly websites and social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, all of which actively facilitate audience interaction and engagement.

Related: Building A Proper Digital Presence

4. Investing in resources

Focus on what you do best. Trying to do everything internally isn’t always the way to go, especially when you’re trying to establish a foothold in the market. Encourage partnerships that bring out the best in your business and help it to flourish and grow– this will not only align with your overall business plan but also help reach your audience in a more productive manner.

5. Cheaper is not always better

Evaluate your options wisely and do not opt for cheaper alternatives purely because they exist. Focus on three key elements; what will give your product or service more value, what will give your audience a richer user experience and what will build your brand loyalty– this will help guide your choices when decisions are purely cost-based.

Luckily, for every challenge, there is a solution, and no matter how unique your product may be, there is most definitely a way to successful package, it in terms of an all-round effective branding, marketing and PR strategy.

Related: Six Branding Principles To Take Into Consideration When Thinking Visual 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Business Growth

There's Life In The Old Dog Yet: Here's What You Can Do After You Sell Your Company

Business Growth

Maria Sharapova: Serving Up Knowledge and Inspiring Female Entrepreneurs

Business Growth

Rob Kosberg on How to Create Content That Drives Business Results