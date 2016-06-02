Get Your Facebook Advertising Questions Answered Live at 3 p.m. ET

June 2, 2016 1 min read

New to the Facebook Advertising world? Not sure how it might benefit your company? Facebook advertising expert Keith Krance has got you covered with a #HootChat on Twitter at 3 p.m. ET.

Krance is the co-author of Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising and the president of Dominate Web Media, a full-service agency, consulting company and provider of online education programs focused on Facebook advertising strategies. In this live chat, he’ll get you familiar with what’s new in Facebook advertising -- what works and doesn’t work right now for the social media platform.

Image credit: Keith Krance

Some questions covered in the chat will include:

Is Facebook advertising for everyone?

Why should companies consider paid social advertising?

What common mistakes are businesses making when advertising on social networks?

Tweet us your questions and join the conversation at 3 p.m. ET using the hashtag #HootChat.