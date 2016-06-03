Why the Rich and Famous are on Fire for Emojis, and Why Brands Should Care

June 3, 2016 6 min read

Understatement: Stephen Curry’s new emoji app is a slam dunk with fans. Less than a day after its release this week, StephMoji shot to the top spot on the iTunes paid apps chart. At $1.99 per download, the Golden State Warriors point guard made millions in minutes, crushing the latest mobile Minecraft release and Kim Kardashian’s freshly-updated Kimoji app in its path. Not bad.

Next up in the sizzling celeb emoji game, and more than fashionably late, is Justin Bieber. The Canadian pop poster boy went live with his branded emoji app, predictably named Justmoji, just hours ago. Think loads of cutesy stickers, avatars and GIFS of all things Biebs, complete with chiseled abs and boxer briefs. (There's even an emoji that mocks that time he peed in a restaurant mop bucket. Classy.)

Sultry-eyed Justmoji not enough for ya? Don’t fret, fan boys and girls. You better Belieb more celebs will want to follow in the heartthrob’s newly emoji-fied footsteps -- and in Blac Chyna, Amber Rose, Ariana Grande, Tommy Chong and Wiz Khalifa’s, too. Yup, they all officially exist as copyrighted emojis.

With so much cash and cachet for the taking, branding experts anticipate that the celebrity emoji beast that Kim K. unleashed with the debut of her signature app last year will only continue to blow up and not fade away.

Like Curry’s entry just did, Kimoji also snagged the top-grossing spot in its first day in the App Store. How long before Justmoji rockets to the top? Who knows? What we do know is that millions of people around the world have a massive appetite for smiley, text-able versions of their pop idols, mini swatches of fame they glom onto and visually express themselves vicariously through.

Linda Ong, founder and CEO of TruthCo., a New York City-based branding analytics consultancy that works with entertainment brands to help them keep their marketing relevant, says people can’t get enough of celebrity emoji apps because they’re powerful amplifiers of superfandom.

“Their popularity can be seen in the traditional sense as a mere brand extension,” Ong tells Entrepreneur, “but it is also a signifier of a larger cultural phenomenon: the rise of fan-based global subcultures.” Doling out cute digital icons created for and contractually endorsed by your favorite star “transcends traditional languages and boundaries by uniting people with a common mindset -- i.e., Beliebers -- to communicate immediately as insiders.”