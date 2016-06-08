5 Breathtaking Ocean Views Every Entrepreneur Must Witness

June 8, 2016 4 min read

With soaring temperatures, the summer heat is getting unbearable and so is working in a weather such as this. There hasn’t been a morning when I did not wish to wake up to an oceanic view in front of me, and I know I’m not alone in this.

The calmness that comes when you just sit and look at a sea waves sway is something which we all could use in our lives. Jacques Yves Cousteau was absolutely right when he said, “The sea, once it casts its spell, holds one in its net of wonder forever.” And that spell never wears out, only getting stronger day by day.

This World Ocean Day, let’s celebrate these oceans whom we all are connected to, one way or another, whether you live inland or on the coast. Let’s take time to think about these oceans and appreciate the beauty and peace they bring in our lives. Here are the best places on earth you can watch the beauty of marine life and oceans unfold.

Látrabjarg, Iceland

You might have a hard time pronouncing it, but all those hard times will come to bay once you have a peek of what this place has to offer. Known as the cliff of all cliffs, Látrabjarg is the westernmost point of Iceland and rise up to 441m above the churning sea running 14km to the east.

One look down from the cliff can make you dizzy, but a look towards the sea from the same place is a high you wouldn’t want to miss on. The cliff is also home to seabirds in unfathomable numbers that come here to nest on the countless ledges below. The place is scenic and has the power to relieve you of all the stress accumulated over the years.

Sur to Aija, Oman

This is Oman’s northeast coast running 90 miles long, that never runs out of picturesque views at any time of the day. Running upto the creek to Aija, a village of pastel-coloured dwellings houses and merchants’ house surrounded by rocky beaches, this coast looks like a port from Game of Thrones with lighthouse on top giving a breadth taking view.

Best at high tides, Sur will get you lost in the attractive corniche, two forts, and excellent beaches nearby, a long history of dhow-building and a view of the ocean you couldn’t take your eyes from.

Cape Leeuwin, Australia

This place reminds me of Virginia Woolf’s ‘To the Lighthouse’. Green grass is spread wide, the white lighthouse stands tall and proud, and the ocean beyond is just beautiful. One of the greatest capes, here you can witness two oceans at once as the powerful Indian and Southern Oceans converge at this famous landmark

Leewin is the situated at the most south westerly tip of Australia and the oceans here gives you a lesson in maritime history with a fantastic marine life including dolphins, whales and seabirds. In summers, the ocean is calm giving a view of endless waters but in winters, the place is almost dramatic with waves crashing the lighthouse.

Kalaupapa, Hawaii

The see here is sheltered by the world’s highest sea cliffs, which plunge 3,315 feet into the Pacific which once served as a natural barrier for a leper colony in the nineteenth century when King Kamehameha V banished all those affected by leprosy to the island.

With the blue sea in front to look at, you can hike through these cliffs, either on foot or on a horse back. Now a place of history, the place has abundance of geological, terrestrial, aquatic, and marine resources and, of course, natural beauty, by a mixture of blue sea and green cliffs.

Mirador Escenico, Mexico

The vista at Mirador looks like a painting with myriad of colours coming together to compose a perfect moment of splendour. Surrounded by ocean, the view offers a look over the Gulf of California, dramatic Tetakawi—a volcanic hill jutting out of the sea—and the secluded coves of Playa Piedras Pintas.

The place is a hidden gem that takes your breath away. The blue sea contrasting with the desert sands is majestic. A visit here and you wouldn’t want to go back home.

