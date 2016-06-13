Social Media

Tech, Business and Culture Leaders React to the Orlando Tragedy on Social Media

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Tech, Business and Culture Leaders React to the Orlando Tragedy on Social Media
Image credit: Chung Sung-Jun | Getty Images
Social Media Editor
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Early Sunday morning, 50 people were killed and at least 53 people were injured at Pulse, a gay nightclub in Orlando. The shooter has been identified as Omar Mateen, an American-born man who pledged his allegiance to ISIS. This mass shooting is now known as the nation’s worst terror attack since the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

In his address to the country, President Barack Obama said, "We know enough to say this was an act of terror and act of hate."

After news of the heartbreaking terrorist attack in Orlando broke out, people took to social media to show their support to the victims and the LGBT community and to voice their opinions on gun laws.

The hashtag #LoveIsLove and #OrlandoUnited have been trending on Twitter over the weekend, while Facebook activated Safety Check for the first time in the United States. Here's how leaders in business, tech and culture reacted to the horrific event:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Related Books

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

Buy From
Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Innovation Now

Watch This Funny Video to Find Inner Peace With Annoying People's Instagram Accounts

Social Media

Make These Changes to Your Social Media Bio and Get More Followers

Social Media

5 Rising Social Media Platforms to Watch