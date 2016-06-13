Tech, Business and Culture Leaders React to the Orlando Tragedy on Social Media

June 13, 2016 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Early Sunday morning, 50 people were killed and at least 53 people were injured at Pulse, a gay nightclub in Orlando. The shooter has been identified as Omar Mateen, an American-born man who pledged his allegiance to ISIS. This mass shooting is now known as the nation’s worst terror attack since the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

In his address to the country, President Barack Obama said, "We know enough to say this was an act of terror and act of hate."

After news of the heartbreaking terrorist attack in Orlando broke out, people took to social media to show their support to the victims and the LGBT community and to voice their opinions on gun laws.

The hashtag #LoveIsLove and #OrlandoUnited have been trending on Twitter over the weekend, while Facebook activated Safety Check for the first time in the United States. Here's how leaders in business, tech and culture reacted to the horrific event:

Much love to all the LGBT community & relatives of those lost & harmed in Orlando. Maybe, just maybe, gun laws will now be tightened in US. — Richard Branson (@richardbranson) June 12, 2016

Our hearts go out to the victims of the unspeakable tragedy in #Orlando, their families and all who grieve with them. — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) June 12, 2016

My thoughts and prayers go out to all the families of the #orlando victims #sosad — Marcus Lemonis (@marcuslemonis) June 12, 2016

There are just no words. Nothing seems appropriate enough. Just choose Love. Love Wins #PrayersForOrlando https://t.co/YQgK44z4K0 — Robert Herjavec (@robertherjavec) June 13, 2016

What occurred last night in Orlando is horrific & saddening. The victims & their families/friends deserve all our thoughts & prayers today. — John Legere (@JohnLegere) June 12, 2016

Luis Vielma worked on the Harry Potter ride at Universal. He was 22 years old. I can't stop crying. #Orlando pic.twitter.com/Nz2ZCWxNsS — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 13, 2016

Please make it a priority to spread love & positivity. It's the only way we can fix this problem. ? #prayfororlando pic.twitter.com/FvqdNL3hnW — ? Cassey Ho ? (@blogilates) June 12, 2016