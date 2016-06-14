Learning From The Wise Man Who Passes All Stages After 'The ByPass'

June 14, 2016 5 min read

We do get inspired by motivational stories of heroes and legends but wouldn’t it be more fun if I tell you an entrepreneurial itinerary of current Bollywood champion? It would be interesting, enchanting and informative altogether. Well, your guesses are correct- he is an actor of ‘Raman Raghav 2.0’. The man of expressions, known as a Versatile Actor, humble human being, and an entrepreneur in himself, he is none other than Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

“Who is he?”

An obvious question before half a decade; an obviously provoking question today. Born on 19 May 1974, he worked as a chemist in Vadodara for a year after he graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry from Gurukul Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar. He went in search for a new job and went to the capital of India. Well, that seems normal, right? How his ‘Ordinary’ life turns ‘Extra-Ordinary’? Here ‘He’ is literally ‘Nawazuddin’ but figuratively an ‘Aspiring Entrepreneur’.

The Connection

What made a huge difference in his acting career that he has worked with God of Bollywood-Amitabh Bachchan, Being Human owner ‘Salman Khan’, Mr.Perfectionist ‘Aamir Khan’ and soon going to star with King of Bollywood ‘Shah Rukh Khan’. He is in news everywhere, his applauds are spread across the globe, his magnificent acting is lifelike and he is still considering himself to be a ‘Beginner’.

Don’t you think these all achievements are incredibly baffling? What is the reason behind this? Why an actor in a short film ‘The ByPass’ whose acting got an applause in 2003 is a star of 2010? It is really perplexing but bewildering. Are you reminded of something personal? Eager to know everything in detail? Let’s get it started but remember the only perception while comprehending this journey should be motivation endeavored as he defined and refined the significance of ‘Struggling Entrepreneur’ in a rugged style.

I will try to simplify his acting career and rigidly connect it with the way Entrepreneur should act, react and make the pact in his/her life.

An inspiring but unseen beginning

Nawazuddin made his Bollywood debut in 1999, with a small role in Aamir Khan starter, Sarfarosh. You might not remember or recognize him while watching the movie before but now you do. Entrepreneurs work hard, toil long and thrive desperately but in the beginning, it is marginally possible that the business will be profitable overnight.

Tip 1- Stay calm, Keep patience.

You are seen but not to an extent

He shared screen along with Sunil Dutt and Sanjay Dutt in Munnabhai MBBS in the opening scenes where he tries to pick the pocket of Sunil Dutt. Well, he is in the party of ‘Dutts’, it was a big achievement for him but yes, he had big role in that movie. Entrepreneurs are ‘behind the curtain’ heroes; they strive and strive but now along with the patience, he/she would need persistence too, in order to be considered and figured out more.

Tip 2- Patience and Persistence.

Your extent extends

His appearance in Anurag Kashyap's Black Friday (2007) paved way for other powerful roles. In 2009, he appeared in a cameo role in hit song "Emotional Atyachar" in the movie Dev D. After years and years of hard work, now it’s time to show the society/world what you have got. Entrepreneurs always believe in long term profits and that is what is more crucial for them. Hard work pays, it always does. Not that anyone who opens an IT company and abruptly becomes lucrative.

Tip 3- Persistence pays

Widening the boundary

However, it was his role of a journalist in Aamir Khan Productions's Peepli Live (2010), that first got him recognition as an actor. He played the archetypal short-tempered intelligence officer Khan in Kahaani (2012), appeared in Aamir Khan's Talash, and worldwide hit Gangs of Wasseypur. Now, you are known to the world; they are aware about your skills, chroma, intensity, and potential. Time to Glow; you are in the right flow. For example: If an Entrepreneur is stepping his foot into the most trending market ‘M-Commerce- Mobile Application Development’, then he ought to know the limitations, foundation, and location of the target market, otherwise, it will be a flop business organization.

Tip 4- Getting pay off

Seen and Inspiring to the farthest

In 2013, ‘The Lunchbox’ with Irfan Khan dignified his acting to the next stage. Starring opposite Salman Khan as an antagonist in ‘Kick’ was a catalyst to his increasing fame. In 2015, Siddiqui's films Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Manjhi - The Mountain Man released and he was praised for his roles. Okay, this is the finish line; the hero gets to seize the film industry just as Entrepreneurs take hold of the Enterprise Solutions Industry. You have the veto power, you dominate the market, you are the most authoritative, you are marked permanently as ‘Genius’.

Tip 5- Your calmness and patience worked

He has won 9 awards in various award ceremonies for ‘Best Supporting Actor’ and been nominated for over 15 times. According to him,