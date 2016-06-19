Painting A Picture Of Success

June 19, 2016 2 min read

Building a business is like painting a masterpiece. During the years that Leshna Shah lived in New York, she worked on small projects, merchandising for jewelry retailers in the U.S. However, having two young children and committing more time to work was always a challenge. Launching Aurelle by Leshna Shah was a commitment she made in 2014 after coming back to India. With this, her ideas and vision created

the unique and exclusive jewelry creating space for a fine brand in the Indian market.

Favorite Spirit: Alien by Thierry Mugler

Favorite Cuisine: Asian

Favorite Gadget: iPhone

Favorite Sport: Squash, Tennis, Volleyball. Cannot pick. I have been a sports girl growing up

Favorite Travel Destination: Maldives

Workout Routine: Walk everyday and do Pilates 3 times a week

The Way I Unwind: Watch tv, read, Research real estate globally. Love looking at properties and analyzing real estate markets

I Splurge on: Branded Bags

Personal Mantra: Think Positive, be positive and positive things will happen

Painting is Like: Therapy. It calms me and through painting you are able to express your subconscious feelings

