Look Out, You Might Be Moving Your Business To An Expensive City

A new city can take you by surprises; and with such constant fluctuations in economies, the same can happen in a city you’ve known for years. One month you’ve saved enough and in the next you’ve barely made it through the month. It happens in businesses too. Even if you’re sure you’ve made no unnecessary expenditure, you have left clueless.

Well, it’s because the economy doesn’t work according to us. Getting to grips with the cost of maintaining a certain standard of living can be difficult. In this article, we bring to you some of the most expensive cities to live in and if it’s a good idea then you should move yourself or your business there.

Collected through Qlik® this web-based app for consumers allows them to quickly and easily compare the cost of living across eight key cities in Asia Pacific (APAC) – Mumbai, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, Seoul, Shanghai, Singapore, Sydney and Tokyo. The app incorporates a broad cross-section of goods such as property, transport, education, entertainment, utilities, food, restaurants and clothing, in addition to allowing users to select ‘Budget’, ‘Mid-range’ or ‘Expensive’ across any cost category. According to this data, these are the most expensive cities to live in.

Mumbai might be the most expensive city in India, but fortunately we’re still way behind than other cities like Shanghai. According to Qlik, the city is 53% less expensive below the APAC average. For example, a Mercedes CLS is 20% more expensive in Mumbai compared to one in Tokyo. Similarly, a round of golf (9 holes) is more expensive in Mumbai when compared to Sydney.

From alcohol and entertainment to clothing and household essentials, this app has all figures out. Some great insights from the research were: