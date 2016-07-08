5 Tips For Digital Marketing On A Budget

July 8, 2016 4 min read

Digital marketing seems to be getting more expensive every single year. With competition increasing and digital marketing budgets needing to go up, content and SEO experts can feel like they’re fighting an uphill battle. Think about those who are operating on a budget, though.

This guide is going to show you five tips you can use if you are trying to market your brand on a budget.

1. Start with Blogging

The easiest way to market on a budget is to turn to blogging. In fact, this is also one of the free marketing options you have available to you. Set up a blog on your website and begin posting content on a regular basis.

Make sure that you are posting long form content for a specific audience. Google wants you to drill down into the various niches in order to focus on smaller audiences. This is a better target than trying to hit as many people as possible because you’re increasing your chances of making a conversion.

2. Use Social Networking Ads

Platforms like the Facebook Power Editor have proven their worth as viable advertising platforms. What makes them so good is the fact that you can get started for as little as $5 per day. But it’s time to get in now because the prices are only going up.

To make this work, you’re going to have to commit to extensive split testing. The key to success on social media is A/B testing because that’s what will help you discover what people are going to respond to. Just make sure that you’re not starting with a huge budget because Facebook is extremely good at eating up money.

3. Dabble in PPC

Paid search marketing is often instantly dismissed by marketers because they believe that it doesn’t serve any purpose for those on smaller budgets. Like with social media advertising, it’s easy with PPC to spend a lot of money in a short space of time. And like with social media advertising, you also have the need to split test.

PPC has a strong learning curve, so this is something that you shouldn’t just jump in with. Take care to make sure that you really understand what you’re doing at this stage.

4. Build an Email List

Email marketing remains one of the strongest forms of marketing in the world today. It’s the easiest way to get in direct touch with your target audience. Start building up your email list as early as possible and supply exclusive content to your target audience.

Go out of your way to provide a five-star customer experience. In the beginning, it’s hard to see how you’re going to get a good ROI, but if you work at it you’ll soon find that these are the people who will become your brand ambassadors.

Those brand ambassadors can become the most valuable customers of all.

5. Work with Influencers

Influencers are the big names in your industry. They may be prominent bloggers or they could be straight up celebrities. Whatever they are, you should take care to leverage them.

This is the most affordable way of digital marketing on a budget because it will usually cost you no more than time. Once you get the right influencer, the possibilities are endless because you’re tapping into their target audience. You’re also boosting your brand through association.

Don’t underestimate the value of your brand reputation. It can enable people to find you in the first place. Take care in choosing your influencers.

