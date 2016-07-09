Technology

Breathe Easy: LG Introduces New Line Of Air Purifiers

Image credit: Shutterstock
LG is employing state-of-the-art technology to support healthy living with its new PuriCare lineup of air filtration devices. The products work by eliminating invisible pollutants like sand, pollen, dust mites, formaldehyde, and other harmful airborne contaminants like sulfur dioxide and nitrogen dioxide from your home. With features like the Smart Indicator, which shows air quality numerically, and Smart Lighting, which shows indoor air quality in four colors, LG PuriCare also allows you to monitor changes in air quality over time. PuriCare works by using an array of advanced filters, which include Dual Protection, Allergy HEPA, and Triple Care.

 

The LG PuriCare (Gold)

The final round of purification is achieved using the Plasmaster Ionizer that sends out over two million Plasmaster ions to sterilize the air. LG PuriCare air purifiers are equipped with LG’s inverter core technology, the Smart Inverter Motor, which helps it to minimize noise and deliver strong performance while also saving energy- thereby allowing you to care for your family without hurting the environment. The lineup also includes LG’s latest humidifier and dehumidifier for an end-to-end clean air system.

