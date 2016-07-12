Business Partnership

Why This Online Furniture Retailer Is Catering Into The B2C Luxury Segment?

Why This Online Furniture Retailer Is Catering Into The B2C Luxury Segment?
Image credit: Mebelkart
Online furniture retailer Mebelkart is foraying into the B2C luxury space with the first-of-its-kind of tie-up with the Continental Group, a Delhi based 50-year old conglomerate.

The collaboration will help both the brands to increase their visibility to capture high customer base. MebelKart will be selling products from STROT, a South Delhi based lifestyle boutique of the renowned Continental Group, Mebelkart said.

Talking about the partnership, Rahul Agarwal, one of the co-founders at Mebelkart said, “India makes for an exciting market to be in when it comes to luxury furniture market. There exists an untapped customer demand originating from ultra-rich people who are unable to discover superior quality furniture products. These consumers are looking to buy products of high quality, especially the ones crafted by interior designers.”

One of the major concerns of entering the luxury space is margins! Talking on those lines, Rahul said, “There are good margins in the range of 35 per cent and we at Mebelkart believe that with our experience in the online furniture business and existing tie-ups with over 27,000 interior designers in the country we can make a significant impact in this all important segment.”

Backed by the AskMe Group, Bengaluru-based Mebelkart is an online furniture player, aiming to provide a total home solutions package to customers. The startup also provides interior designing, furniture repair and restoration, along with selling of all types of furniture.

Expectations from the partnership

“Our tie-up with STROT, the retail initiative of the Continental Group will help us take a wide array of luxury furniture products to our customers pan India. We expect 10% of the sales to be coming from this new category on Mebelkart.com,” Rahul said.

 

