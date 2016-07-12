Start Up Your Day

A Court Ruling Could Make Netflix Password Sharing Illegal -- Start Up Your Day Roundup

A Court Ruling Could Make Netflix Password Sharing Illegal -- Start Up Your Day Roundup
Image credit: Bloomberg / Contributor | Getty Images
Guest Writer
Contributor
2 min read
Another lawsuit for Facebook. Facebook has been sued for $1 billion after claims that it provided a platform for Hamas, a terrorist organization.

QWERTY. A recent court ruling has made it a federal crime to share passwords under the Computer Fraud and and Abuse Act, causing many to debate whether password sharing on Netflix and other subscription services is now illegal.

Touchdown. You may be seeing more sports related content on Snapchat, because the NFL has been hiring a team for a new Snapchat Discover channel.

Material or not? The SEC is investigating Tesla over its response to the fatal autopilot crash in May.

High gear. GM and Lyft are expanding their short-term rental program, Express Drive, into California and Colorado. 

Feature presentation. AMC is now the largest movie theater operator in the world after acquiring Europe's Odeon & UCI Cinemas Group. 

The big picture. Twitter has increased its maximum GIF size to 15MB on the web, but the 5MB mobile limit remains.

Happy baristas. Starbucks will give all of its U.S. employees a raise this fall.

