Infographics

Your Ugly Office Might be Costing You (Infographic)

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Your Ugly Office Might be Costing You (Infographic)
Image credit: Tiburonstudios | Getty Images
1 min read

Office aesthetics are a major selling point when looking to draw in new employees, as the way your workplace environment looks often says a lot about your company and culture.

When someone walks into an office, it’s important they think “I want to be a part of this.” And if your office isn’t up to par, people will take notice. Indeed, it only takes 1/10 of a second for someone to have a lasting negative impression on your company based on your office, according to a recent survey conducted by British manufacturer CMD. The company found that cluttered workspaces was the number-one turnoff, followed by poorly dressed staff and bad lighting.

Check out CMD’s infographic below on more insight on how your office is impacting your business and how you can change it.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Success is Easy

Success is Easy

Buy From
Start Your Own Photography Business

Start Your Own Photography Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Infographics

Fight the Winter Blues With These Light-Tech Solutions (Infographic)

Infographics

What Does Big Tech Know About You? Basically Everything.

Innovation Now

The Most Innovative Tech Companies and Leaders, Ranked (Infographic)