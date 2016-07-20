Your Ugly Office Might be Costing You (Infographic)

July 20, 2016 1 min read

Office aesthetics are a major selling point when looking to draw in new employees, as the way your workplace environment looks often says a lot about your company and culture.

When someone walks into an office, it’s important they think “I want to be a part of this.” And if your office isn’t up to par, people will take notice. Indeed, it only takes 1/10 of a second for someone to have a lasting negative impression on your company based on your office, according to a recent survey conducted by British manufacturer CMD. The company found that cluttered workspaces was the number-one turnoff, followed by poorly dressed staff and bad lighting.

Check out CMD’s infographic below on more insight on how your office is impacting your business and how you can change it.