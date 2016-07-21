Are You Addicted to Your Work? (Infographic)

July 21, 2016 1 min read

It’s one thing to love your work. It’s another thing to let work get in the way of maintaining your health or your relationships.

Allowing your job to take over your life can be toxic. If you find work leaves you resentful and not energized, it may be time to reassess.

Getting back on track can be as simple as reaching out to family and friends who can pull you away from emails and paperwork. Re-evaluate what success means to you and practice mindfulness to find your work-life balance.

If you suspect you’re a workaholic, this Business Backer’s flowchart can help you know for sure. And if the worst is revealed, don’t worry, the infographic offers even more helpful tips to break your addiction.