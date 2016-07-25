Mergers and Acquisitions

Here's How the Latest Acquisition Will Help Quikr Bolster Its Job Portal Platform

Hiree is invested by IDG Ventures India Pvt Ltd and a bunch of other angel investors.
Image credit: Shutterstock
Entrepreneur Staff
Former Staff, Entrepreneur India
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Pranay  Chulet’s Quikr has always been a front runner in expanding its platform via acquisitions. In its latest one, India’s leading online classified platform has acquired Hiree, an online hiring platform focused on white collar jobs.

 The acquisition will further strengthen QuikrJobs’ offerings to address recruitment needs for the entire spectrum of job categories across industries, the company said in a statement.

Why Hiree?

Founded by Ex-Yahoo executives – Manjunath Talwar and Abhijit Khasnis, Hiree  has equipped itself with innovative hiring modems; for example adding benefits like smart matching algorithms, real-time alerts, a unique private messaging system and dedicated Android app for recruiters. The Bengaluru-based company recently launched Walk-in management system and novel way of posting resumes as videos.

Earlier a media report stated the Hiree had eliminated 80 percent of its workforce, earlier this year.

Hiree  is invested by IDG Ventures India Pvt Ltd. Ravi Gururaj is an advisor to the company. The angels include Raghu Krishnananda, Shamsunder Talreja and Prashant Kirtane.The company's clientele includes global stalwarts like Accenture, Axis Bank,  TCS, Wipro and startups like Housejoy, Nestaway, DropKaffe, Big Basket, Flipkart and more.

Quikr's acquisition spree continues

The acquisitions will further strengthen Quikr’s position against Naspers-backed OLX.com. Quikr’s investors include Tiger Global Management, Norwest Venture Partners and  Warburg Pincus.

Quikr’s previous acquisitions include real-estate classified portal CommonFloor, on-demand beauty services company Salosa. The company had also partnered with on-demand two-wheeler servicing company Let’s Service earlier this year.

