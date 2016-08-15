Sleep Habits

7 Ways to Promote Restful Sleep After a Long Day

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
7 Ways to Promote Restful Sleep After a Long Day
Image credit: Shutterstock
Guest Writer
Creator of Daily-Decaffeinate, Founder of Linnet Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Our culture constantly tells you to do whatever you can to stay at maximum potential, even if that includes five cups of coffee in a single day. But when bedtime comes, true rest is elusive. Many entrepreneurs spend nights churning over the day's problems and the next day's worries.

Related: Why Are We Always So Tired?

These seven science-backed tips can help exhausted entrepreneurs recharge at night.

1. Retrain your brain.

Switch off stress by retraining your brain. Instead of pondering worries at night, replay everything you're thankful for. Think only of positive things. According to Harvard research, "Gratitude is strongly and consistently associated with greater happiness. Gratitude helps people feel more positive emotions, relish good experiences, improve their health, deal with adversity and build strong relationships."

Related: 4 Ways to Cultivate a Better Attitude About Your Life

2. Use the bedroom only for sleep and sex.

Reserve your bedroom for sleep and sex. Put your laptop away, and resist the urge to watch TV in bed. You can train your body to fall asleep more quickly if you remove common bedroom stimulants.

3. Don't exercise or eat within two hours of bedtime.

Both of these activities cause chemical reactions in your body that can prevent you from falling asleep.

Related: Rest Well, Live Well: 10 Sleep Hacks to Help You Live Your Best Life

4. Manipulate caffeine's effects on your metabolism.

Did you know caffeine will stay in your body long after you've had your last cup of joe for the day? For some people, caffeine remains in the system for up to 15 hours. Pay attention to how many milligrams of caffeine are present in the foods and beverages you consume every day. This nifty tool can help.

Every individual is different. Your enzymes might break down caffeine more quickly or more slowly, depending on many factors. A good rule of thumb: An afternoon coffee still can affect your sleep at night. Unfortunately, cutting back on coffee isn't always the best option for entrepreneurs.

5. Steer clear of daytime naps.

Train your body to sleep only at night. Taking daytime naps will alter your sleep-wake cycle, and you'll have a harder time falling asleep at night.

6. Don't stare at the clock.

If you must, hide it under a blanket to avoid the temptation.

7. Try a relaxing activity.

If you still can't fall asleep, get up and move to a quiet room where you can read or perform another calming activity until you feel tired again.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Cannabis Capital

Cannabis Capital

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Sleep Habits

Getting a Good Night's Sleep Starts These 4 Morning Habits

Sleep Habits

The Surprising Sleep Routines of 6 Uber-Successful Historical Figures

Sleep Habits

Are Early Risers More Productive?