This Startup Wants to Help Millennials Manage Their Money

Entrepreneur Staff
In May, Entrepreneur.com editors hosted a "Pitch the Editor" challenge at this year's Propeller Fest, one of the northeast's largest tech and entrepreneurship meetups. They listened to dozens of pitches and narrowed their choices to 10 finalists. Check out pitch finalist Ramona Ortega's idea in the video above.

Ortega is the founder and CEO of My Money My Future, a web platform that provides financial planning and money management tools, tips and information to millennials -- specifically those in underserved communities.

Ortega realized that she did not sufficiently plan her personal finances early enough in her own life, so today she strives to help others avoid the same situation.

Watch Ortega’s pitch to Entrepreneur.com News Director Stephen J. Bronner and learn more about My Money My Future.

