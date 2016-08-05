3 Startups That Attracted More Money From Investors Recently

August 5, 2016 3 min read

Missed your daily dose on startup funding? Not to worry! We at Entrepreneur India regularly bring updates on what’s happening in Indian startup ecosystem, for our readers.

Which startup managed to bag money, how much funds investor infused in them and how they plan to use this money, you finds all the answers to these questions right here.

1. GO-JEK secures $550 million

A consortium of global investment firms announced the signing of definitive agreements to make a substantial investment in GO-JEK, Indonesia’s on-demand mobile platform. This equity capital raise of over $550 million, which represents the company’s latest round of financing, is comprised of leading investors including KKR, Warburg Pincus, Farallon Capital and Capital Group Private Markets, as well as, existing shareholders and other international investors. Previous investors include Sequoia India, Northstar Group, DST Global, NSI Ventures, Rakuten Ventures and Formation Group.

The fund will help enhance the scale and quality of GO-JEK’s on-demand platform and application services. Among GO-JEK’s services are motorcycle ride-hailing, online food delivery, instant courier deliveries and lifestyle services, as well as, services in the fast growing e-wallet and car ride-hailing segments. Each of these services addresses the daily needs of Indonesian urbanites.

Speaking on the investment, Terence Lee, Director at KKR Asia, said, “The foundation of GO-JEK’s success is its focus on providing innovative, convenient and cost-effective online solutions that improve its customers’ everyday lives. This ingenuity is the result of the innovation, vision, and execution of Nadiem and his high caliber team and we look forward to continuing to attract world-class talent to one of the world’s most dynamic tech companies.”

2. Backed by Farhan Akhtar, this startup raised another round of funding:

Operated under Picdot Pte. Ltd, Flickbay has managed to bag $890,000 in seed funding from Paul Roy, chairman of Dubai-based Riva Digital. Prior this investment, this film discovery app was backed by actor and movie director Farhan Akhtar.

Founded by Trishant Sidhwani and Vishal Ramchandani, this startup has been incubated under Excel Entertainment. It is a platform that provides news, trailers, songs, reviews, ratings, box office collections and information about movies playing in theatres and on TV.

3. Israel-based cloud monitoring solutions startup raises $4 million

Infosys limited, a company which is known to transform the business has invested $4 million in Israel-based cloud monitoring solutions startup Cloudyn Software limited.

As per the stock-exchange filing, the transaction will be completed this month. The company will get an undisclosed minority stake in Cloudyn. Prior to this, Cloudyn Software Limited had raised $11 million in a Series B funding round led by Carmel Ventures, Titanium Investments and RDSeed (a collaboration of Rafael and Elron Electronics) in December 2015.

Founded in 2011, Cloudyn enables enterprises to monitor and optimise hybrid cloud deployment by providing insights derived from operational and financial metrics.