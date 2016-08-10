Watch 1,000 Robots Dance in Unison -- and Set a World Record

August 10, 2016 1 min read

There’s a world record for everything: longest escalator ride, largest collection of garden gnomes, most Big Macs consumed in a lifetime or even the most robots dancing simultaneously.

Recently, Chinese company Ever Win set a new Guinness World Record with 1,007 robots dancing simultaneously for 60 seconds. The company beat last year’s world record of 540 unified robot dancers. Who knew this was already a Guinness category?

Each of the just-under-18-inch robots were controlled with a single smartphone.

But just like humans, even robots crack under pressure sometimes. Thirty-three of the bots fell over or “refused” to dance during the performance, reported Wired. These stagefright-ridden bots were disqualified, but their absence had little effect on the record breaking event.

From singing androids to robots that sell life insurance, this feat comes as no surprise as 2016 marks a big year for robotic technologies -- especially in Asian countries such as China and Japan.

So if the singing human-like android named Alter wasn’t enough, take a look at these dancing robots that performed at the Quingdao Beer Festival in China.