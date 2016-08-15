Independence Day

Let's Find Out What Indian Entrepreneurs Are Doing On This Independence Day

Image credit: Shutterstock
Former Staff, Entrepreneur India
3 min read
India is truly incredible. There’s so much happening here all the time that in the process of looking, we forget to observe. And even worse, we forget to appreciate it. We are so immersed in ourselves that the only time we think about our country is either when we face a problem and have to complain, or during all those debates we have with the cab driver on the way to work. We have forgotten to appreciate this sometimes-weird-but-mostly-incredible country.

Thinking of problems, we could cut our entrepreneurs some slack here since they spend their time working to make every day better than the previous day and finding solutions to our problems. Enjoying the independence from work for one day, some entrepreneurs will spend it soaking in what the country has to offer, while others still work to make it even better. We asked some of the entrepreneurs about their plans on Independence Day and let’s see how patriotic they feel.

A visit to Red Fort - Ketan Kapoor, Co-Founder and CEO, Mettl.com

I would love to take my four year old son to the Red Fort. However, in terms of change, I would like to push for a world class business in the realm of assessments. When India emerges in the spotlight for this through Mettl, I'd stand proud.

Ensuring everyone’s safety - Pranshu Gupta, Founder and CEO, Trak N Tell

A founder works 24x7 and we're no different. While our customers may be travelling over the long weekend, we'll be holding down the fort to ensure they travel safe in their cars, and for those that are leaving their cars behind, we'll again be ensuring the safety of their cars in their absence.

Going off roading with family - Ambika Sharma, Founder, Pulp Strategy

'This weekend I'm going off roading with family, it's rained quite a bit and the tracks in Rajasthan are going to be quite ripe. Looking to let the 4X4 go free up some adventure this weekend.

Partake in the celebrations at Vasant Valley School - Dikshu C. Kukreja, MD, CP Kukreja Associates.

It is a special day and one has to find an opportunity to express our patriotism and love for our country. I plan to, along with my family, partake in the celebrations at Vasant Valley school where we gather at 5 am and sing patriotic songs, hoist the flag, watch student performances and fly kites. It is a day every Indian has reason to be proud of!

Working while everyone gets an off - Jasmeet Singh, ‎Founder, JMoon Technologies

I’ll be spending 15th August short listing new people we are hiring who start their internships and jobs with us this week.

We are starting a new venture within the company and are actively interviewing people for it. So by Monday we finalize those we are going to hire. So I’ll be working while everyone gets an off. 

Kite flying is on top of our list - Ritu Malhotra, Co-founder, Renomania.

This Independence day is going to be special, also because its our first one after we started Renomania. We, along with our team, have tried to give our office a tricolor look to set the mood right. On the day, kite flying is on top of our list, just hoping for a clear sky without rains!

