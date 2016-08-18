Events

National Treasure 2016 To Bring Together Region's Business Leaders In Dubai

Image credit: Shutterstock.com
Entrepreneur Staff
National Treasure, a conference bringing together the region’s business leaders in Dubai, will be held on September 27-28, 2016 at the Dubai Chamber of Commerce & Industry office. Organized by Knowledge Expansion, under the patronage of Dubai Chamber and in partnership with Tejar Dubai, the event runs with the objective of “shaping the future of UAE,” and aims to facilitate professional growth for its attendees. Stressing on the need to “shift focus from idea generation to idea execution,” the conference will focus on addressing individuals’ assessment of their own abilities and urge attendees to break away from their limitations.

Image credit: National Treasure on Twitter.

Besides networking opportunities, the conference will allow attendees to gain insights on business practices and strategies through keynote talks, counselling sessions, case studies, and training sessions. Essa Al Zaabi, SVP - Support Services, Dubai Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Lubna Qassim, Executive Vice President and Group General Counsel, Emirates NBD, Mona Ataya, founder and CEO, Mumzworld, Rabea Ataya, founder and CEO, Bayt.com, H.E. Sara Al Madani, founder, Rouge Couture are a few of the speakers sharing their insights at the event. Partners for the event, which will be hosted by Dr. Lamya Tawfik, a Dubai-based Egyptian performing artist, include Pyramedia, BCI Group of Investment Companies, Emirates NBD, and others.

