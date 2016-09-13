5 Things Startup Investors Look for Before Investing

Fundraising can be difficult. Here are five things you should know before you start the process.

September 13, 2016 4 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

This article is included in Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches, a new book containing insights from both sides of the board room to help you craft the perfect pitch. Buy it online from Amazon | Barnes & Noble | Apple Books | IndieBound

Many entrepreneurs get anxious when it comes to raising outside capital for the first time. The process is not for the meek, as most experienced investors tend to be smart, skeptical and diligent in reviewing opportunities presented to them. Despite the wide variety of startups they may see, the truth of the matter is that they are several boxes that just about every investor likes to check before they'll invest, either money or additional time.

1. Dynamic market opportunity.

This is where most investors will start. How big is the addressable market that your company is looking to serve?

Big is defined in terms of not just today, but the future as well. If it's a market with existing solutions, be prepared to spend a lot of time explaining how your solution is different from your peers. If it's a new, emerging market, the focus will be on how big the market is expected to get and what's driving its growth. Investors understand that rising tides lift all boats - many of them will look to place bets in new, promising sectors.