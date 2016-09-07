5 Content Marketing Mistakes To Avoid

September 7, 2016 4 min read

Most people know how to create a blog but what next? Well, marketing it and growing it! Anyone who has crafted content knows that content marketing is an absolute minefield to increase your sales and traffic. Content marketers usually fall into different traps with regards to hitting their targeted audience. Since content marketing is an immense and shifted field of expertise, it is anything but difficult to commit errors and wind up with deep regrets.

Here are 5 mistakes that marketers often make and how you can avoid them in the first place:

1. Limiting Your Ideas

Organizations need to understand that content promotion is about reaching as many audiences as would be possible. Their content ideas consequently should be broad and be relatable to the maximum audience.

Crafting content just to existing readers will slow down your marketing efforts. Educate your readers instead of just selling to them. Make sure your content is great, because poorly crafted content is not going to be very well received.

2. Poor SEO

SEO is an important part of content marketing hat act as a catalyst. SEO is not just about stuffing keywords in your blog, but it is about using the privilege keywords at a reliable pace including titles and in passage headings.

If done properly, SEO is one awesome tool in your content marketing efforts and you can use it to drive more traffic. SEO likewise includes social media and content marketers must know how to use the content for various platforms. It increases the odds of your site being found.

3. Ignoring Graphics

Many of you believe that you can express in words what can be expressed through visuals. Even if it is valid, your audience doesn't have the ability to focus on long descriptive captions.

Pictures, infographics and videos are some effective ways in every marketing strategy. Infographics particularly can sum up a whole article and be shared online on social media easily. Recording videos are another awesome approach.

4. Not Sharing

Many advertisers live under the impression that sharing your content on social media just once is good enough. This is not the case, content is made always and it is likely that your content will get sunk a couple of minutes after posting it.

You need to share content various times each day and make sure you follow a uniform schedule. Keep in mind to keep the sharing at 5-10 bits of content a day and make sense of a right time when the traffic is active to share the content. Remember, your audience’s active time is when you share your best content.

5. No appropriate Technique

Content marketing will never be fruitful without a complete plan. Advertisers neglect to set objectives and the procedures required to accomplish them. It is equally important to make sense of what, how, why and when before you make content, like other important things. Else, your content will undoubtedly continue changing relying upon what you assume will get the maximum attention.

With no strategy backing your presumptions, your content’s prosperity will turn into a matter of good fortune. A well-planned strategy includes making sense of who to target, what they will like and how you can use this further.

One thing to remember when it comes to any sort of digital marketing is that the content you make is exclusively meant for your targeted audience. Don't simply make content like an attempt to close the deal in the first place. Make some extra efforts to understand your audience's queries and requirements. Use content marketing as a device to associate with your audience rather than selling them your products or services.