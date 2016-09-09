Technology

Watch Out: Samsung Introduces SUHD TVs

Image credit: Samsung
Samsung SUHD TV
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Samsung takes things up a notch with its new range of SUHD TVs that feature the Quantum dot display, the world’s first bezel-less curved design and a smarter user interface. Each Quantum dot shows precise colors, while traditional TVs show mixes instead. The technology gives off pure colors and ensures that primary colors can be more clearly distinguished.

Built on the Tizen operating system, SUHD TVs make it easier for you to access all of your favorite content and services, from broadcast TV and movies to games all in one place. The new Samsung Smart TV eliminates the need to juggle multiple remote controls as the Samsung Smart TV will automatically recognize the type of game console, OTT box or home theater system that is connected to the TV and allow you to control those devices with the Smart Control remote.

Samsung SUHD TV.Image credit: Samsung.
With no bezel (border around the screen) your attention is focused on what matters most– the content on the screen. The sleek, elegant TVs are available in 78-inch, 65-inch and 55-inch models that look good from every angle.

 



