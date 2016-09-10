Lifestyle

The Executive Selection: Sacoor Brothers

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
The Executive Selection: Sacoor Brothers
Image credit: Sacoor Brothers
On The Clock, Sacoor Brothers FW16
Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Founded in 1989, this fine House hailing from Lisbon, Portugal sparked from the entrepreneurial drive of four brothers dedicated to elegance, quality and style. With outlets in various cities worldwide, the FW16 line up is an ode to its early beginnings that paved Sacoor Brothers' passion for tradition and refinement, and the brand has extended that with styles of sophisticated preppy touches.

On the clock
Source: Sacoor Brothers FW16

The classic suits line features plains, patterns and pinstripes, along with the double breasted jacket for the discerning man seeking for a more textured look- great for on the clock wear.

As for quality? We got you, the Sacoor Brothers incorporates the acclaimed Italian Loro Piana fabric in its suits, assuring quality for your attire.

Off the clock
Source: Sacoor Brothers FW16

Whereas, for an off the clock look, you can opt for the Sacoor Brothers' signature item- the polo, and whether you layer it with different textures or chino trousers, it's certain to depict you can carry stylish ensemble without neglecting comfort.

Related: Dress The Part: Elias El-indari On Fashion, Function, And The Three-Piece Suit

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Lifestyle

The Executive Selection: Bell & Ross

Lifestyle

Is Vegan Protein Powder the Next Big Wellness Business?

Lifestyle

7 Signs Your Gut Is Affecting Your Mental Health