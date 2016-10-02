8 Reasons to Become an Entrepreneur (Infographic)

Coach and founder of CEO of Your Life

October 2, 2016 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Do you dream of starting your own business but fear giving up a stable paycheck?

Rather than focusing on that fear, consider how your life will change when you are doing something that you truly enjoy.

No matter what you choose to do in life, there will be pros and cons. When you focus on the risks of losing your regular source of income, you distract yourself from the benefits of pursuing your dream.

Read This: Start Your Own Business by The Staff of Entrepreneur Media | Amazon | eBooks.com | Barnes & Noble

Here are eight "pros" of becoming an entrepreneur: