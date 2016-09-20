Events

UAE India Economic Forum Returns To Strengthen Economic Ties Between Nations

UAE India Economic Forum Returns To Strengthen Economic Ties Between Nations
Image credit: Shutterstock.com
Dubai city skyline
After creating a platform for bilateral business relations with its 2015 edition, the UAE India Economic Forum (UIEF) is back this year with UIEF 2016, set to take place on October 19-20, 2016 at Madinat Jumeirah in Dubai. Hosted by the UAE Ministry of Economy and the Consulate-General of India, and held with the support of UAE International Investors Council, Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry, and Invest India, UIEF 2016 aims to bring together business leaders and government authorities to “discuss key opportunities for diversifying and deepening the economic partnership between the two countries,” and will also evaluate the trade opportunities that exist between the two growing economies.

Image credit: UIEF.

The two-day event expects to host 350+ delegates from India, the UAE and other markets, including ministry officials, business leaders, and other policymakers, who congregate to discuss steps to enhance trade cooperation. With an objective to analyze policy framework required to attract investors to critical sectors such as infrastructure, tourism, banking, and others, UIEF's agenda includes key note addresses by government officials and discussions on road transport, maritime industry, healthcare technology, and a session to address the future potential of startups and e-commerce companies in both economies.

The event will also feature The Qadat Al Tagheer Awards 2016 that honors government officials and businesspersons who have contributed to partnership between the two nations. H.E. Marwan Bin Jassim Al Sarkal, CEO, Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), Jamal Al Jarwan, Secretary-General, UAE International Investors Council, Deepak Bagla, CEO, Invest India, Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Dr. Azad Moopen, Chairman, Aster DM Healthcare, UAE, and Ashish Chauhan, CEO & MD, Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) Ltd., India are a few speakers set to share insights at the event. 

