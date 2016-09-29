Success Stories

Mark Cuban: 'You Only Have to Be Right Once'

The billionaire entrepreneur talked with Arianna Huffington about politics, business and success at New York Advertising Week.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Mark Cuban: 'You Only Have to Be Right Once'
Image credit: Helga Esteb / Shutterstock.com
Entrepreneur Staff
Staff Writer. Covers leadership, media, technology and culture.
3 min read

When you start a new business, you want advice from someone who's been in your shoes.

Arianna Huffington, who recently stepped away from The Huffington Post to launch her wellness startup, Thrive Global, sought wisdom from someone who knows a thing or two about launching new ventures: billionaire entrepreneur and Shark Tank investor Mark Cuban. The two had a wide-ranging conversation onstage at New York Advertising Week on Wednesday.

Cuban, the owner of the Dallas Mavericks and Landmark Theatres among other holdings, chatted with Huffington about a variety of topics, including his experience sitting in the front row at the first 2016 presidential debate, the intersection of health and business and what he's learned from his mistakes and his successes.

Read on for three business tips from Cuban.

Related: Seth Godin: 'The Person Who Fails the Most Wins'

1.Embrace your flaws.
"Perfection is the enemy of profitability,” Cuban said. “Perfection is the enemy of success. You don't need to be perfect, because nobody is.”

He explained that dedication and perseverance are more valuable pursuits than perfection -- especially because time spent trying to reach the unattainable only takes away from the good you can accomplish. Instead, recognizing what you lack and finding people who are willing to help you are two steps toward realizing your vision.

"You have to outthink and outwork people, but you don't have to be perfect. And you have to be good at developing partnerships. I try to identify the things that I'm not really good at, and I try to partner with people who complement my skillset."

Related: 35 Killer Quotes From the Stars of Shark Tank

2. Value your time.
"If I do one phone call every two weeks, that's a lot,” Cuban said. “If I do one meeting a month, that's a lot. And really the only time I'm going to do a meeting is if you're writing me a check. Otherwise, don't waste your time."

Cuban confessed that he is not a fan of the sometimes forced niceties that go along with big conference room meetings -- or the time it takes to travel to and from them.

"With all the different digital tools that are available, it's very easy to communicate. We can have an email thread that can go on for two years and would be more effective."

Related: Mark Cuban on Giving Back, Boredom and Sniffing Out Bullshit

3. Don't let failure stop you.
"It doesn't matter how many times you fail, you only have to be right once,” Cuban said as he recounted some of the misfires that led him to where he is today. “There are a lot of businesses I've had that you've never heard of. I started a powdered milk company. Just the worst of the worst.”

He recalled being fired from one of his early jobs. The disappointment didn’t last long, because it gave him the time and the motivation to start his first company.

"I fear failure, but I won't let it stop me. Sometimes you just got to do it or else it just doesn't happen."

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Success Stories

Jamie Siminoff Didn't Let His 'Shark Tank' Failure Stop Him From Building a Billion-Dollar Business With a Big Mission

Success Stories

What It's Like to Be a 30-Year Overnight Success

Success Stories

Why the Day You Feel Like a True Entrepreneur May Never Come