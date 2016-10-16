Launching a Business

The Great Khali Is Now An Entrepreneur

The Great Khali Is Now An Entrepreneur
Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion, ‘The Great Khali’ today announced his entry into India’s rapidly growing fitness industry with the launch of The Great Khali Gym and Fitness Club, a chain of luxury gym and fitness centres. 

The new entity was launched at the Franchise India 2016 show being held in the National Capital. Dalip Singh Rana or ‘The Great Khali’ has partnered with Franchise India in its endeavor to expand his chain’s footprint across the country.

The Great Khali Gym & Fitness Club has

With the aims to make India walk on the treadmill and get fit, Great Khali’s Gym and  Fitness Club is not only for the hardcore fitness enthusiast but also for normal individuals, who wants to be fit.

Moreover, it will provide girls and women self defense training along with Zumba dance and power yoga classes for all genders of all age groupa.

It plans to expand on a pan-India scale, with the help of franchising. It requires an area of 3500-8000 square feet in total investment of INR 30-45 lacs and the payback period is less than 2 years.

