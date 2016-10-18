6 Daily Habits To Enhance Your Productivity

October 18, 2016 3 min read

How often have you fallen prey to procrastination? After all, there is a tomorrow always isn’t it? But then after these pangs of procrastination, all that we end up feeling is sheer guilt of wasting time. So what can be done to avoid the prerequisite procrastination and add more productivity to the day? Follow these basic steps –

1. Make notes: Planning out the work that you wish to do tomorrow and making notes of it in a way sets alarm to your brain. Once you wake up after your good sleep prepare the list. Do not over stuff it in the beginning rather keep it short but ensure that you complete each and every task you have planned. Making these notes in the morning prepares your brain for the long day ahead.

2. Set deadlines: A lot of fooling our brains by making it sense of emergency. The theory is such that, when you set a deadline for yourself stringently, you are more likely to complete the task on time without giving yourself a chance to procrastinate. Try setting up the deadlines for yourself for each task that you take up.

3. Timings: Often detaching ourselves from all kind of distractions distracts us even more. So instead of pledging that you will not surf on twitter or Facebook, you can simply set limits. Limit the time that you spend watching TV or any social media side but don’t completely cut it.

4. Prioritizing: Lack of prioritizing the work becomes one of the reasons why things go disorganized and your end up procrastinating them. Look at your things-to-do list carefully and try to segregate the tasks. You need to see what the task that would take more time are and what are the less time-consuming ones. The prioritization helps you in conserving your time in a much smarter way.

5. Productive hours: Everyone has a set of hours on a day when they are the most productive. Try figuring out the hours that are favorably productive to you and complete the most dreaded task of the day in the set of hours. Similarly, there are unproductive hours of the day too, here plan out the most interesting task of the day. In this way, you would be utilizing your productive as well as unproductive hours like a pro!

6. Learn to say NO: Most of us find it tough to deny a task given due to whatsoever reason but that ends up effective upon our level of productivity. You need to understand your work capacity and then take the tasks accordingly. Learn to politely decline the tasks that you find tough to complete in the given time span.

These minor changes in your routine would surely enhance the level of productivity that you exude. Keeping a tap on the activities you spend your most of the time upon is vital. It helps you in preparing the plan and reducing it. He change would however take time, your productivity won’t shoot up in one day but eventually.