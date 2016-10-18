Freshdesk's 6th acquisition is an AI-based Chatbot Platform

October 18, 2016 2 min read

Freshdesk, the provider of cloud-based customer engagement software platform, is making its sixth acquisition! This time it’s Chatimity, a social chat platform that developed artificial intelligence (AI) and chatbot technology. Founded by ex-Google executives, Chatimity was built to enable user interactions and improve engagement for its three million users.

“People want a fast, personalized response. Chat will play an important role in the future of communication for customer service but scaling that infrastructure continues to be a challenge,” said Girish Mathrubootham, Founder and CEO of Freshdesk.

“With their focus on artificial intelligence and chatbots, the Chatimity team, now part of Freshdesk, has already started to create a scalable customer engagement chat platform that is future ready,” he adds. Freshdesk did not disclose the deal value of the acquisition.

The AI and chatbot technology from Chatimity will be merged with Freshdesk's suite of products to strengthen our live chat capabilities.

Chatimity was founded in May 2011 by Tarkeshwar Thakur and Aravind Murthy. The duo worked together on Google Music Search before starting Chatimity. At Freshdesk, the Chatimity team will work towards enhancing the company’s live chat offerings.

Story so far

Backed by investors like Google Capital, Accel Partners and Tiger Global Management, Freshdesk has been very acquisitive in the last one year. Its acquisitions include social customer service startup Airwoot, Framebench, 1CLICK.io, Konotor and Frilp.

Freshdesk’s suite of products enables organizations to support customers through email, phone, websites, forums, and social media. The company was recognized by Gartner Inc in the Magic Quadrant for CRM Customer Engagement Center, earlier this year. Freshdesk has also seen expanding in newer territories and appointed S.T.S. Prasad, a former Wal-Mart Stores Inc employee, as senior VP of engineering.