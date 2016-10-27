Apple

Apple Has Taken Its Online Store Offline Ahead of Its Massive MacBook Launch Event Today
Image credit: Apple
A photo accidentally leaked by Apple of the new MacBook Pro.
1 min read
This story originally appeared on Business Insider

Here we go, here we go, here we go.

Apple has taken its online store down ahead of its big event today, where it is expected to launch a slew of new products, including a radically revamped MacBook Pro and a new iMac.

Visitors to the website who try to buy something are greeted with a GIF telling them only that the company has "got something special in store for you," in multiple languages.

Image credit: Apple

The MacBook Pro is expected to get a massive overhaul, with highlights including a second, touch-sensitive screen that sits above the keyboard in place of the function keys, in addition to a fingerprint reader.

As well as a new iMac, we may also see an improved MacBook Air, and iOS 10.1, the first major update for Apple's mobile operating system.

The event kicks off at 10AM Pacific Time -- or 6PM in the UK. The whole thing is being livestreamed on Apple's website

