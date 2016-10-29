Three Must-Have Apps For Entrepreneurs

October 29, 2016 2 min read

Producteev By Jive

It is a simple task management app. Producteev helps users manage projects, tasks and email across teams. So a whole team can make a community on the app to share the tasks, targets, updates and progress. Color-coded labels, deadlines, and time-zone based reminders can be added to the tasks for at-a-glance information. An activity feed will reminds you what remains to be done in a particular project in real-time. Every entrepreneur must try this app.

Price: Free

Platform: iOS, Android

Tinypulse

How to keep your employees happy and motivated is a crucial quest for all entrepreneurs and TinyPulse is a perfect answer to it. This app takes care of your employee engagement and recognition in a simple, no-fuss manner. It sends out one-question surveys to the employees every week. The survey, which comcerns with jobs satisfaction, comes out with a new question each week. TinyPulse then shares the results with the company and the employees.

The employer doesn’t need to be worried about the process. Also, at the end of each survey, employees are supposed to mention their co-workers, who they think excelled that week, either openly or anonymously. The app makes the boss’s job a lot easier by instilling a positive atmosphere at the workplace. With the attrition rates hitting the roof, this is one app entrepreneurs might want to hang on to.

Price: App is free (service chargeable)

Platform: iOS, Android

Boomerang

Boomerang is a small plug-in that removes all non time-sensitive email from your inbox, until a specific date and sends them back to the inbox on the date specified by you. It’s like a little snooze button for your email. The app can be synced with Gmail, Google Apps for Work and Microsoft Outlook. There is more – real-time calendar, email scheduling, inbox pause, reminders, all features will help manage your inbox in a better way. The basic app is free. It includes 10 message credits per month and premium version starts from $4.99/ month.

Price: $4.99/month onwards

Platform: iOS, Android

