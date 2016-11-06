Industry Insider: Ramzi Nakad, Co-founder And COO, Fashion Forward Dubai

November 6, 2016 1 min read

Ramzi Nakad, co-founder and COO, Fashion Forward Dubai offers pointers to the region's aspiring fashion designers and creative entrepreneurs on what it takes to turn their passion project into a business venture.

1. Be patient. Patience is the key. A lot of designers from this generation expect things to go fast.

2. Follow your passion. Do it because this is what you love, not for fame or because you want to get rich.

3. Collect as much knowledge as you can. Learn every day. Reach out if you need support. There are a lot of things happening in the region.

4. Discover yourself. Carve out an identity for yourself.

