Netflix May Come Out With An Offline Viewing Option

Netflix users, you might see your favorite streaming service come out with offline viewing for its content- however, it might take a while.

In a recent conversation with CNBC, Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos talked about offline viewing, which would let subscribers download and watch their favorite shows and movies on their devices, even without an internet connection. He said that Netflix is looking into it, but did not offer a release timeline or any other details. "We still think for the developed world our thesis has been true but I think as we get into more and more (of the) undeveloped world and developing countries, that we want to find alternatives for people to use Netflix easily," he told CNBC. However, he did note that the feature would launch first in regions with slower internet speeds and limited Wi-Fi access, thus bringing the service to those who are not able to keep a stable connection.

This also means that it is unlikely that the offline viewing service would come to regions like the US or UK when it starts, because those regions do not seem to be in focus with Netflix's offline plans. Netflix launched in 130 countries in one day, earlier this year, making it available in 190 territories with further plans of entering international and emerging markets for driving its growth. However, the service seems to be having a drop in US memberships, so the firm will continue to look for ways to bring in more subscribers, which could mean offline viewing. Netflix is still to provide a public statement about the whole story.

